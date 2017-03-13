Man admits to raping an 81-year-old woman following a vicious attack

A man has admitted raping an 81-year-old woman following a vicious attack in Balham High Road.

Anthony Roberts, 41, of Holmbury Court, SW17, pleaded guilty to kidnap and two counts of rape when he appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, 10 March.

He will be sentenced on Friday, 28 April at the same court.

Roberts targeted his elderly victim, sitting next to her on a bus and following her when she got off at around 8.30pm on Friday, February 10.

police said he approached the woman from behind and threatened her, telling her he had a knife and would kill her if she made any noise.

He then took her to a secluded area where he raped her. He took off most of her clothing before letting her go.

The victim returned home where she told a family member that she had been attacked. The incident was reported to police and the victim received hospital treatment for injuries suffered during the attack.

Police said officers attended Roberts’ address the following day and he was arrested.

Clothes that matched those worn by the attacker were seized. They had been washed.

Roberts was taken into custody at Sutton police station and charged on Sunday, February 12, with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore, from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: “Roberts is a very dangerous offender who subjected the elderly victim to a vicious rape. Women and the wider public are safer now that he is in custody and awaiting what is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim who has been extremely brave in assisting officers and providing descriptions of her attacker and the ordeal she went through, which helped us identify Roberts so soon after the attack. The trauma will undoubtedly stay with her, but I hope that she takes some comfort now that her attacker is off the streets.

“Attacks of this horrific nature are extremely rare but when they do happen, we are committed to catching the perpetrator and bringing them to justice.”