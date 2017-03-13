Thousands donated at children’s charity’s fashion fundraiser

London Fashion Week may be over, but the final event on the fashionista’s calendar took place today with the annual Trust in Fashion event at The Savoy.

The prestigious fashion show will raise at least £65,000 for the Rainbow Trust children’s charity.

Among the 270 guests were celebrities including Candice Brown, the winner of the 2016 series of The Great British Bake Off, Rainbow Trust Ambassador Hugo Taylor, Nell McAndrew and Liz Earle, who all attended to lend their support and raise awareness of the charity’s work with families with a life threatened or terminally ill child.

The event showcased the Spring and Summer 2017 collection from Emilia Wickstead, the renowned fashion designer known for dressing the Duchess of Cambridge with her “classic with a twist” designs as well as London designer Anna Mason and the bespoke diamond jewellery Boodles.

Guests enjoyed the Savoy’s elegant lunch, with exclusive fashion shows and had an opportunity to shop in a boutique pop-up-shop.

Emma Haines, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at the Rainbow Trust, said: “Today has raised at least £65,000 which will make a huge difference to our work at Rainbow Trust supporting families with a life-threatened or terminally-ill child. The generosity of the guests attending was astounding and we hope that everyone who attended enjoyed the event as much as we did.”

Rainbow Trust offers emotional and practical support for the whole family – from their child’s diagnosis, during treatment and, if needed, through bereavement and beyond.

It relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and thanks to its generous supporters currently helps over 2,000 families in England.