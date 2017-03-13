Tiny Knightsbridge mews house set to sell for £800k at auction

A unique house which is wider than most mansions but just a few feet deep is set to sell for more than £800,000 at auction.

The single-storey property is at the start of a cobbled mews in Knightsbridge – one of the most expensive parts of London.

But while many mews homes resemble quaint cottages or have accommodation over a garage, 1b Ennismore Gardens Mews is completely different.

It has a 65 ft frontage, which will battle most central London terraced homes in the bragging stakes, but is just 2.5 ft deep at one end.

The property is thought to have around 280 sq/ft of internal space, which means its dimensions are closer to a train carriage than a residential home.

However, there is the possibility, subject to planning permission, a first floor could be added to part of the mews – increasing the size and practicality.

For the best part of 60 years, the corridor-shaped pad was lived in by Linda Wildoner, an Austrian who moved to the capital after the Second World War.

She became a popular member of the local community and created a beautiful garden out on the mews cobbles.

Ms Wildoner died at the age of 94 in 2010 and the house is now being sold by Savills Auctions.

Despite being a pint-sized one-bed property and needing a full refurbishment, it has a guide price of £800,000 – three-and-a-half times the average UK house price.

But it is in the middle of Knightsbridge, with the Royal Albert Hall, Harrods and Hyde Park only a few minutes away.

The property is also freehold, with Lonres saying the average freehold property in Knightsbridge costs more than £7.8 million.

Ms Wildoner, who lived in the unique mews house for almost 60 years, worked as the carer and nanny to the Poliakoff children.

She helped to encourage British scientist Sir Martyn Poliakoff with his early interest in chemistry.

In 2010, when Linda died, Sir Martyn paid tribute to her in a YouTube video.

He said: “Linda let me have a lab in the basement and to do chemistry in the kitchen where she washed our clothes.

“She was even quite tolerant when I put potassium permanganate on some of my sister’s clothes and they went brown, but I tried not to do that too often.

“Linda was very fond of candles so I thought it would be nice to light a candle in her memory and say to all of you that it’s very important, whoever you are, to remember the people who helped you as a child and made you are what you are today.”

Ms Wildoner was imprisoned by the Nazis because she gave tea to prisoners during the war.

In the late 1940s she moved to England and looked after three generations of the Poliakoffs.

Chris Coleman-Smith, head of auctions at Savills, said: “You see narrow houses, but this is something completely different. It has a 65 ft frontage but at one end it is only around 2.5 ft deep.

“It is on a prime, creme-de-la-creme mews on Knightsbridge. It is a superb, picturesque mews. One of the top addresses.

“A delightful lady lived in the home after the war and became a local character.

“It is very basic and will need a complete refurbishment. It is weird and wonderful and I’ve not come across anything like it.

“Someone will create something fantastic here. In a cobbled mews in Knightsbridge it is a great opportunity.”