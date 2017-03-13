Burnley loanee happy to answer Charlton’s SOS defensive call

Burnley loanee Fredrik Ulvestad was happy to fill in as an emergency centre-back in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Walsall – even if it was a career first.

Ezri Konsa was withdrawn five minutes into the second period of the game and a lack of fit defenders saw the 24-year-old central midfielder drop in to partner Jorge Teixeira.

“It was the first time,” said Ulvestad. “It went well, we kept a clean sheet [after he moved there], so I was happy.

“I will always play wherever the manager wants me to play.

“We started really poorly, the first-half wasn’t good enough. The second-half we played better but we should do better altogether. It was a fair result, they had a few chances early on.”

Ulvestad was brought in on a season-long loan at the end of the summer transfer window by previous boss Russell Slade.

Since Karl Robinson has taken charge he has signed Jake Forster-Caskey, out with a hamstring injury, and preferred Joe Aribo in a central midfield spot too.

Ulvestad said there were no issues with the Liverpudlian.

“We have a good relationship and I’m looking forward to the next few games. We hoped we’d have done better but I like it here and people have treated me well. We just hope to get as high as possible in the table.”

The Norwegian, who has made one appearance for his country, is unsure where his future lies beyond the end of this campaign.

“I have one more year after this one at Burnley,” he explained. “At the moment I don’t know what is happening.”