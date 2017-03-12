Millwall boss: I didn’t hear offensive chants – any unacceptable fan behavior detracts from our FA Cup achievements

Neil Harris said any offensive chants by Millwall fans towards Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son during their 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat should be dealt with harshly by the football authorities.
Son scored a hat-trick to end Millwall’s FA Cup run but reports have emerged of racist chants by sections of the away fans.
On the chants and fans’ conduct:“I didn’t hear anything. Me personally, but the club also, we won’t condone that. We came here in the right spirit, to enjoy an FA Cup quarter-final and wanted both sets of fans to enjoy the game. Any offensive chanting is detrimental to both clubs and the competition in general. I’m sure it will be investigated by the authorities but we just wanted to focus on the achievement of getting here and any offensive fan behaviour takes away from us reaching this stage of the competition. Anyone who behaves in that way should be dealt with harshly. Any racist behaviour is wrong in society and wrong in football.”
Why straight down the tunnel?
“I wanted to thank our fans for their support today and throughout the competition, then I went straight down the tunnel because I was disappointed with the scoreline. We came here today inspired by what the FA Cup is about, and about what we had achieved in previous rounds. We thought this could be another one, a major upset, one of the biggest of all time. But we were realistic enough to know they could cause us problems. They embarrassed Stoke two weeks ago in the first half, and I saw the gulf between Spurs and Everton – the scoreline didn’t do that game justice. They were outstanding today.”