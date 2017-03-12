Millwall boss: I didn’t hear offensive chants – any unacceptable fan behavior detracts from our FA Cup achievements

Neil Harris said any offensive chants by Millwall fans towards Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son during their 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat should be dealt with harshly by the football authorities.

Son scored a hat-trick to end Millwall’s FA Cup run but reports have emerged of racist chants by sections of the away fans.

On the chants and fans’ conduct:“I didn’t hear anything. Me personally, but the club also, we won’t condone that. We came here in the right spirit, to enjoy an FA Cup quarter-final and wanted both sets of fans to enjoy the game. Any offensive chanting is detrimental to both clubs and the competition in general. I’m sure it will be investigated by the authorities but we just wanted to focus on the achievement of getting here and any offensive fan behaviour takes away from us reaching this stage of the competition. Anyone who behaves in that way should be dealt with harshly. Any racist behaviour is wrong in society and wrong in football.”