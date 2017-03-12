Millwall boss explains Steve Morison substitution and why FA Cup run means nothing without League One promotion

Millwall manager Neil Harris said the team’s FA Cup run “will mean nothing” if they fail to achieve promotion from League One.



The Lions exited the competition after a 6-0 quarter-final defeat against Tottenham Hotspur following a Hueng-Min Son hat-trick and goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen.



On Kane going off:



“You’re always hopeful. Even at half-time we were saying ‘stay in the game’, maybe nicking one in the 90th minute. But the third goal killed the game. We knew if they played to their potential they could give us a very difficult afternoon and that proved to be the case. They’re a quality side.”







On Millwall fans chanting “Que sera, sera…we’re going to Shrewsbury”?



“I couldn’t smile on the sidelines, but I did hear the fans. We’ve enjoyed this competition, it’s been a great distraction for us. It’s given us momentum and inspiration to go 17 games unbeaten before today. I addressed my group afterwards and told them it was a privilege to be their manager, but this cup run means nothing if we don’t get promoted to the Championship. We saw a team who were much better than us today and we need to use this as an inspiration to better ourselves.”



On Steve Morison’s substitution:



“He had a tight calf so we had to take him off as a precaution. We missed him as a focal point and his leadership, we were a bit wayward without him in the last 20

minutes. We’ll have to see how he is tomorrow.”



Millwall face Bury at the Den next Saturday before a midweek trip to Rochdale as the promotion push becomes Harris’ sole focus.