Preview: Powerful apartheid-era drama, The Island to be revived at Southwark Playhouse

Later this year, Southwark Playhouse will stage a revival of Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona’s powerful Drama, The Island.

Set on Robben Island-where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for 27 years- the apartheid-era drama, was inspired by a true story and focuses on two cellmates performing Antigone, the great classical play of political protest.

As John and Winston prepare for the performance with the limited contents of their cell, they debate the merits of their protest and the tension of the uneasy relationship increases when one man finds out he may be granted early release.

The Island was first produced in 1973 under a different title as, for many years, it was forbidden to even mention Robben Island, such was the reputation of its prison.

After premiering in a small Cape Town theatre, it was presented at London’s Royal Court and on Broadway cementing its reputation as a modern classic.

After the original South African performance, Kani and Ntshona acted in many of the subsequent productions themselves, jointly winning a Tony Award.

They were arrested multiple times whenever they performed The Island in apartheid era South Africa. They reunited to perform the show in 2000 for the National Theatre, in 2002 for the Old Vic, and in 2004 for the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The production at Southwark Playhouse brings together Chipping Norton Theatre and Dukes Lancaster and will be directed by John Terry.

The Island, which is suitable for ages 12 plus runs at Southwark Playhouse from May 31-June 24. You can visit the website for further details http://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk