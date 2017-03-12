Preview: All-male production of The Mikado to visit Richmond Theatre

Following the highly successful all-male tours of H.M.S. Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance, Sasha Regan returns with the world premiere of one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most famous operettas, The Mikado, which will visit Richmond Theatre as part of a nationwide tour.

In true topsy –turvy fashion, Gilbert and Sullivan’s inherent humour and timeless tunefulness are married with Regan’s wicked sense of fun in a vibrant production, which successfully pokes playful fun at British politics and institutions.

The crazy storyline takes us to 1950s England where a school camping trip is visiting the far away land of Titipu – a place where flirting is banned on pain of death and where tailors can become Lord High Executioners but cannot cut off another’s head, until they have cut off their own!

Arguably, the most popular operetta ever written, The Mikado includes the memorable songs A Wand-ring Minstrel I, Three Little Maids and Willow Tit Willow.

Regan’s idea to transform these much-loved classics into all-male productions stems from her own experiences performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school. Her shows are now renowned for playing on the humour that can emerge from these gender changes.

Regan comments, “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than seeing our work playing in some of the most beautiful theatres our country has to offer. 2017 is going to be a great year for us as we bring a brand new staging to our audiences – it’s beyond exciting.”

Sasha was recently awarded the Special Achievement Award at the Off West End Awards 2017 for her contribution to musical theatre.

The Mikado will run at Richmond Theatre from 23rd-27th May. You can visit the website for more details http://www.allmalemikado.com.