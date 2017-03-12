Tottenham 6 Millwall 0 – Son hits hat-trick as Lions thrashed at White Hart Lane

Millwall’s FA Cup dream is over after they exited at the quarter-final stage to a quality Tottenham Hotspur side.



A Heung-Min Son hat-trick and goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen completed a difficult afternoon for the Lions despite a gallant effort.



Manager Neil Harris saw his side’s 17-game unbeaten streak end at the final FA Cup game to be played at White Hart Lane but will be very proud of the players’ spirit that has defined their cup run.



The Lions’ task appeared to be made easier when ex-Millwall striker Harry Kane hobbled off after 10 minutes with an ankle injury when the 23-year-old’s shot was parried well by Tom King.



King made a string of good early saves, the best coming with his feet from Son’s low drive, and produced a fine display despite his error for Tottenham’s final goal.



Tony Craig avoided conceding a penalty after 20 minutes when he appeared to foul Alli in the box but referee Martin Atkinson waved away Tottenham’s appeals.



Steve Morison had Millwall’s best effort in the first half when his curled 20-yard effort went wide of Michel Vorm’s left-hand post after good hold-up play by Lee Gregory.



Tottenham are undefeated at home this season and showed their Premier League pedigree when Eriksen’s strike broke the deadlock after half an hour. Millwall failed to clear Alli’s looped cross and the Dane managed to swivel his body before unleashing a low drive into the bottom corner.



Son doubled Spurs’ advantage before half-time after curling a magnificent strike into the top right-hand corner.





Gregory and Morison had to live off scraps against Tottenham’s back three as Millwall struggled to keep possession and relieve pressure on their beleaguered defence.



Son added a third before the hour mark, stroking a deft volley past the onrushing King from Kieran Trippier’s 40-yard pass.



Millwall continued to try and find a way back into the game. Jed Wallace should have scored just before the hour mark. Substitute Fred Onyedinma dribbled in from the right and laid the ball across Spurs’ box but the on-loan Wolves winger flashed his shot wide at the near post.