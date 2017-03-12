Interview: Niamh Cusack talks to us about playing Elena in the epic play My Brilliant Friend at the Rose Theatre

Elena Ferrante was chosen this year as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people on the planet. The elusive author-who works under a pseudonym-is perhaps best known for writing a four-volume family epic known as the Neapolitan Novels. The saga has been adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright April De Angelis and received its premiere at the Rose Theatre Kingston last week, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The new stage production incorporates My Brilliant Friend-the first novel in the Neapolitan quartet, translated into English in 2012-The Story of a New Name (2013), Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay (2014) and the final book in the quartet, The Story of the Lost Child, which was shortlisted for the 2016 Man Booker International Prize.

The ambitious stage event is directed by Melly Still-who is celebrated for ‘creating astonishingly potent’ theatre and stars stage stalwarts Catherine McCormack and Niamh Cusack, who took some time off from her final rehearsals to tell us about the show.

“It’s about what it is to be a woman and I think people of all ages and both sexes will find it very moving and enlightening.”

The two-part play chronicles the lives of friends, Elena and Lila, following them from their childhoods in a poor, tough neighbourhood of Naples, through passionate love affairs, burgeoning careers and family struggles and Niamh explains, “It charts their friendship from when they are six until they are 60. It’s set against the backdrop of Naples, with everything that entails including the Camorra (the Neapolitan mafia) and the politics of Italy from the 1950s until 2012.”

The powerful story of love, violence, sex, ambition, genius and self-destruction is an exploration not just of female friendship and rivalry, but of Italy after the war and the decades of political turmoil and cultural change that followed and Niamh explains, “It has a huge scope.”

Part of an Irish acting dynasty, Niamh Cusack is the daughter of actors Cyril and Maureen Cusack, and her sisters Sinéad, Sorcha, brothers Paul and Pádraig and half sister Catherine are all in the business. The star of stage and screen first gained huge acclaim as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

After playing opposite the likes of Ben Kingsley and Sean Bean, Niamh came to the wider public’s attention when she starred as Dr. Kate Rowan in the popular television drama series Heartbeat (1992–1995).

In August 2012 Niamh joined the National Theatre to play the role of Siobhan in the stage adaptation of Mark Haddon’s book The Curious Incident of a Dog in the Night-Time, which won seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Play.

More recently, she returned to the London stage as Paulina in The Winter’s Tale at the Globe and in Owen McCafferty’s Unfaithful at the pop up performance space Found 111 on Charing Cross Road.

Niamh, 57, plays Elena, a writer and the narrator of the play who’s hard working and acutely aware that her best friend Lila (played by Catherine McCormack) has an unusual flair for seeing right to into the core of things.

Niamh said, “It’s a lovely challenge and for an actress of my age. It’s a really delicious thing to play such a meaty role; complicated, complex, passionate and I think it reflects the inner world of many women. I don’t think it’s limited to Neapolitan women, so I think it’s a thrillingly challenging thing to be a part of.”

The novels are intricately, heavily plotted; seemingly unimportant events from childhood resonate startlingly later on, while the journey of even minor characters is carefully pitched across the series making the job of adapting the story for the stage all the more complex. April De Angelis has written for the National Theatre, Royal Court and the RSC to name just a few and has been involved in the development for the stage throughout the process. Niamh tells me the playwright has visited rehearsals and been very hands on in the creation of the ambitious production.

“To make sense of four different books and to give it a theatrical structure is no easy task and she’s done a fantastic job.”

Elena Ferrante’s subject matter is rooted in the way women are shaped by their social circumstances and by the men around them. In a time when feminism is back in the news, the production feels timely and Niamh explains, “You’re going to go on a life journey with them and within that you’ll find aspects that chime with your own life and it’s a very faithful representation of the four books.”

Audiences will be able to see both parts of the play in either one day or on separate days.

My Brilliant Best Friend will run at the Rose Theatre, Kingston until 2 April.