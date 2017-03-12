Tottenham v Millwall team line-ups: Jordan Archer misses out on Spurs return

Jordan Archer has failed to recover from his quad injury – meaning the Millwall keeper misses out on a playing return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lions number one tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to have not recovered in time for this afternoon.. I’ll be there supporting the boys.”

It means that Tom King continues in goal with Archer sidelined since his heroics against Leicester City in the previous round.

Steve Morison and Jed Wallace are two changes made by Lions boss Neil Harris, with Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma dropping to the bench.

Millwall are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions but have not won any of their last 13 games against Spurs – a run stretching back to 1939.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, O’Brien, Thompson, Williams, Wallace, Gregory, Morison. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma.