Preview: Game Of Thrones, West End and Broadway star Hannah Waddingham performs for one night only at the Hippodrome Casino

Game Of Thrones, West End and Broadway star Hannah Waddingham will bring her ‘Mini Big Band’ for one night only to the Hippodrome Casino.

The three-time Olivier Award nominee (Monty Python’s Spamalot, A Little Night Music and Kiss Me Kate) will be joined by special guests, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and the incomparable Mazz Murray, for a rare evening of glamour and song.

With music, which has formed the soundtrack to her illustrious career and mixes the American Songbook with some modern classics, the evening promises to be a rare chance to get up close to one of the West End’s most acclaimed leading ladies.

Hannah Waddingham has been one of the West End’s most sought after stage stars for the past 20 years. Of late she has made a successful leap into international TV and Film and is best know as Septa Unella (The Shame Nun) in HBO’s Game Of Thrones. She also did a stint on ITVS hit comedy Benidorm, she is currently filming 12 Monkeys for NBC on SyFy

Hannah Waddingham will perform at the Hippodrome Casino on 27th April. For further information, you can visit the website https://www.hippodromeca sino.com/events/hannah- waddingham/