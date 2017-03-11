Preview: After five star reviews in Southwark, Judy! transfers to the Arts Theatre

Many fans of musicals will have first been introduced to the genre through classic MGM films and, for many; The Wizard of Oz will have been their primary foray into the world.

The film starred a young Judy Garland, who went on to become one of the most celebrated performers of her generation, and following a hugely successful run at Southwark Playhouse last year, a show celebrating her life and career called simply Judy! will transfer to the West End this summer.

We rated Ray Rackham’s biographical musical with five stars when it was performed at the south London venue under it’s original title, Through The Mill and with the original cast set to reprise their roles, the production, which will be staged at the Arts Theatre, is likely to be a big hit once again.

Ray Rackham has created an uplifting story portraying the star as a survivor in a man’s world. He has cleverly created an overlapping story of three ages of Judy – Young Judy (an innocent girl filled with hope and excitement as she heads toward her life-changing performance in The Wizard of Oz), Palace Theatre Judy (a woman at the height of her performing powers in the midst of a passionate romance with Sidney Luft) and CBS Judy (an older and possibly wiser woman).

When the London Weekly News spoke to the writer last year he told us that he felt using three Judys to depict the most successful phases of her life was a great way to show the depth of both her personality and her prowess in front of an audience.

Ray Rackham said: “It made me think, how interesting would it be to have her on stage at the same time, but in three different time periods, with three different actresses playing the same deeply fragile and vulnerable women, while she’s displaying all these strengths? She had an amazing capacity for survival.”

The cast includes Helen Sheals (Last Tango In Halifax, Downton Abbey) as CBS Judy, Belinda Wollaston (Mamma Mia, Titanic) as Palace Judy and Lucy Penrose as Young Judy.

The show boasts a musical soundtrack made up of some of the best-loved songs from Garland’s career, including The Trolley Song, The Man That Got Away and, of course, Over The Rainbow. They are performed by a group of highly talented actor/musicians, who also fulfil the roles of major characters from her life.

Rackham told us it was important to him to include her music in the production, particularly as during her first comeback at the age of 29, it formed the basis of her success.

“She mesmerised audiences in ways that I don’t think any other concert artist ever has. She was adored by her fans.”

Judy! will run at the Arts Theatre from 16th May until 17th June 2017.