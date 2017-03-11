Charlton’s star striker set to miss next three weeks – with Ezri Konsa the latest injury setback

Karl Robinson has revealed he expects to be without striker Josh Magennis for the next three weeks, but hopes Patrick Bauer will be back soon.

The Northern Irish international had a scan after limping off during Tuesday’s win over Scunthorpe.

“We think it’s going to be three weeks,” explained Robinson.

“He won’t be available for Bradford or Sheffield United and then he has international duty when we play Milton Keynes. He should be looking to be back fit after that.”

German defender Bauer had suffered a concussion during a home defeat to Bury, and was then withdrawn at half-time during the loss at Northampton as well as he made his return.

“He felt sick against Northampton,” the Charlton boss added.

“He had that bang on his head. Maybe it’s just a cold, we’re not 100 per cent sure. When somebody has a head injury they have a seven-stage recovery plan to play. You have to pass six stages and then the seventh one is to play. He passed them before Northampton but didn’t feel right to play.

“He hadn’t trained all week and that maybe knocked him back a little bit. That’s why he hasn’t been available for the previous two games but I’m going to have to make him available. I’ll drag him off his deathbed and put a shirt on him.”

“I think we’ve got five centre-halves – Johnson, Pearce, Bauer, Konsa, Lennon – all out.

“I see Josh Magennis, Chris Solly, Jake Forster-Caskey all injured. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life but it is what it is at this moment in time.”

Ezri Konsa was added to the injury list as he was taken off during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Walsall but Robinson wasn’t able to give away much information at this point, saying “Konsa is maybe a little bit similar to Josh’s. He’s rolled his ankle.”