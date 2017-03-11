Review: Staunton will keep you on the edge of your seat: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Had I not met Imelda Staunton and found her to be perfectly delightful, I might assume she is becoming typecast, as after her epic portrayal of the savage stage mom in Gypsy (for which she won a fourth Olivier Award last year), she now takes on another famously forceful femme in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The 1962 play, which depicts the break down of a tumultuous marriage, has been given new life by director James Macdonald at the Harold Pinter Theatre and the concoction of calamity is impressively interpreted by Staunton and a team of actors who will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the three hour performance.

Albee’s play has been revived on many occasions, but gained its prominence following the 1966 film adaptation, which earned Joan Collins and Richard Burton Academy Awards for their portrayals of the famed contending couple, Martha and George.

Unlike Joan Collins, Imelda Staunton’s Martha is a pocket size powerhouse, who openly mocks and humiliates her husband, playing on his insecurities and poking and prodding his delicate demeanor for her own gratification.

After a University faculty party she invites newcomers, Nick and Honey into her modest abode for a nightcap. It becomes obvious early on that this invitation is part of Martha’s need to have an audience as she attempts to draw them into a dominant display of vitriol towards her browbeaten spouse.

This is another immensely authoritative performance from Staunton, who glides seamlessly from attention seeking hostess to femme fatale and then, in an exquisite display of stagecraft in the final moments, becomes vulnerable and wretched.

Her sparring partner George is performed with equal potency by Conleth Hill and the fascinating game between the cohorts is played out with exceptional rhythm thanks to James Macdonald’s tight direction.

Luke Treadaway’s Nick is a buff blond all-star who never really exudes enough youthful ignorance for it to be believable that Martha can manipulate him. In contrast, Imogen Poots has so much childlike charm as Honey that the couple appears mismatched.

Many of the themes are not necessarily apparent, so if you haven’t seen or read the play, it’s a good idea to get to grips with the general idea before you visit in order to gain the most from what is an extraordinary piece of theatre.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf continues at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 27th May.