Karl Robinson reveals Charlton player that deserves credit for Tony Watt’s goalscoring form

Charlton manager Karl Robinson has credited captain Johnnie Jackson for helping to drive Tony Watt back into form.

The Scot has scored twice in the last two games including the hosts’ leveller in the second-half of today’s 1-1 draw with Walsall.

He also scored a late winner from the penalty spot against Scunthorpe on Tuesday and Robinson said this is the result of Jackson’s man-management.

“He’s just a good friend and a good captain,” explained Robinson of his skipper’s relationship with Watt.

“Strong with him – but fair. He’s my eyes and ears sometimes, that might get him a little bit of stick. I’m desperate for Jacko to be here for a number of years. In the time that I’m at this football club, I want Johnnie Jackson here. I want to sit down with him and start discussing something quickly because he’s so important for what we’re trying to do. Not always on the pitch – them legs of his, and we can all vouch for it, at some stage we think we can run at a certain speed and we can’t.

“Jacko is a person who drives him on and a support mechanism for Tony. I think he has really good captaincy skills. It’s not about me, it’s about having the right people around me to drive each other on. Certain people in the club have been driving Tony on and to be fair to him recently and he’s scoring goals – you can’t ask any more.

“Two goals in two games and I’m sure he’ll tell me as well when I go back in. Tony is a special talent as everybody knows but it’s not just about the talent that you possess. It’s about the unified group that go on the pitch week in and week out and he’s certainly added to that at the moment which is great. When he adds to that, with the support of his talent he’s going to be threat.

“I want to put it down to great captaincy by Johnnie Jackson. It’s not about me with Tony, it’s about Tony scoring goals for Charlton. He is a unique character, I like him though. I like people like that, and he scores goals so we love him even more.”

Robinson was speaking after the goal from Watt had earned the Addicks a point at home to a Walsall side who took a first-half lead through Simoen Jackson.

“I’m exhausted,” admitted Robinson, following a run of games that have seen his side playing twice a week for over a month.

“I think even you as the media are tired of seeing all these games. It’s physically hard for everybody. First-half I thought we were way off it. The gameplan was set perfect for the players we had available to start. Literally we picked the ones who were fit to start.

“Second-half we looked a lot better, a lot more in control of the game. We went to a weird system, I don’t think there’s any name for it. It’s just you mark him and you mark him, go one vs one. In the first half we got overloaded in the middle area of the pitch and were defending on the back foot. Second half they were much better.”