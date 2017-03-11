Tony Watt on target again but Charlton have to settle for a point against Walsall

Charlton and Walsall shared the points after playing out a 1-1 draw at The Valley.

Simoen Jackson had put the Saddlers ahead on the stroke of half-time but Tony Watt’s second goal of the season levelled things up for hosts early in the second half.

Watt had fired off target from 20 yards for the Addicks early on but the visitors soon took control of the opening stages. Simeon Jackson missed a glorious opportunity as he blazed Joe Edwards’ low cross over from eight yards out with no Charlton defender to put him off. The same player saw a header cleared off the line by Ezri Konsa moments later but it would become third time lucky for the former Gillingham man just before half-time.

Charlton, and in particular Ricky Holmes, had shown a degree of endeavour going forward but were failing to create any real chances from the wide man’s crosses and they were punished as Jackson broke beyond a high defensive line to finish smartly with the outside of his right foot beyond the advancing Declan Rudd.

The second-half started with sour news for the home side as Ezri Konsa was forced off with an injury. Skipper Johnnie Jackson came on as Karl Robinson was forced drop Burnley loanee Frederik Ulvestad into defence.

The Addicks were level just beyond the hour mark – Adam Chicksen’s cross was met by the head of Holmes with the ball breaking for Joe Aribo. His clever footwork made space for Watt to arrow an effort in at the far post and score his second goal in two games at The Valley.

The Scot nearly gave the South Londoners the lead with 15 minutes left as his volley was blocked near the goal-line following a deep free-kick. The resulting corner saw Aribo’s deflected effort loop into the air only for former Charlton keeper Neil Etheridge to tip it over in the Walsall goal.

Saddlers substitute Amadou Bakayoko missed a great chance to edge the visitors back in front, side-footing Erhun Oztumer’s low cross wide from 12 yards with 10 minutes remaining, before penalty shouts were waved away at the other end as Aribo’s drive appeared to hit an arm.

Jason McCarthy fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of the Charlton goal five minutes into seven of added time at the end of the game but neither team could find the goal to clinch it, which means Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe remains the Addicks only victory in the last 10 games.