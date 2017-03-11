Shaun Cummings: My family are all Arsenal fans – I’ll be flooded with texts if Millwall knock Tottenham out

Shaun Cummings has told his Millwall team-mates they have every reason to believe they can continue their FA Cup journey by knocking out Premier League heavyweights Tottenham.

The Lions right-back scored the dramatic late winner against Leicester which took Neil Harris’ in-form side – unbeaten in 17 matches – into the quarter-finals of the competition and a trip to White Hart Lane.

Cummings is an Arsenal fan and would take extra satisfaction if Millwall were to cause their greatest upset yet in progressing to the last eight.

“I’m from the other side of north London,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of family that are Arsenal fans – I’m sure if I was to pop up and score the winner again then I’d get a lot more texts than I did for Leicester.

“We’ve been written off from probably the Bournemouth game – then Watford and Leicester. We’ve beaten big Premier League teams. I know it is away from home but it is still 11 v 11. It will be a good test for us. It will be a challenge but one I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve played in the Premier League and I’ve been to the big stadiums in this country. You’ve just got to go out and play your football.

“We know what we have got to do as a team, we can’t get caught up in everything else. You have to play the game, not the occasion. We haven’t got to do anything different than if we were playing at The Den or any other stadium.”

Cummings has scored twice in Millwall’s passage to the last-eight of the FA Cup – virtually identical strikes. It was his late break into the box which saw him net the second in the 3-0 third round win over Bournemouth.

So how did he celebrate dumping out the reigning Premier League champions in the last round?

“I went home and chilled,” said Cummings. “If you know me then you know I’m a laid-back character. You can see that from my celebration as well.

“I was happy to get the winning goal but for us to be in the position we’re in at the moment is a team effort.

“I’m going to try all I can do to make that same run into the box, if I play that is.”

Millwall’s challenge this weekend is to blunt a Tottenham attack which has only failed to score three times since December 11.

Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Fulham put Spurs into the hat for this round.

And Cummings’ answer about which threat he will be asked to nullify speaks volumes about Tottenham’s offensive riches.

“I really couldn’t tell you. They have got quality throughout their team and they have a lot of rotation. Anyone of the front four or five can play different positions and switch at any time.

“They’ve got [Heung-Min] Son, [Dele] Alli, [Christian] Eriksen and Kane. They are all big names. I’m sure if you look on Sunday you’ll see me up against three or four people during the game.”

Cummings is out of contract in the summer but wants to stay at Millwall.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and he knows that. It’s not really in my hands now. We have to find a way to make that work.

“I’m trying to get the club promoted and not get caught up in contract talks. We both know where each other stands.”