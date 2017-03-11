Tottenham fan Jake Cooper has special reason to look forward to FA Cup tie with Millwall

Jake Cooper has extra reason to look forward to Sunday’s FA Cup game – after revealing he grew up as a Tottenham fan.

The 22-year-old will be involved in a little slice of history. It will be the last time that the north London club play a game in the famous competition at White Hart Lane, as they move to a new stadium in the summer.

Not that Cooper is ready to indulge in any kind of romantic nostalgia ahead of the quarter-final. The on-loan Reading defender makes it clear that after dumping out Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester City in the previous three rounds, they are not just going to the Premier League high-fliers to play the fall guys.

“There are two teams in the game – we’ve got a 50 per cent chance,” he said. “Anything can happen on Sunday.

“We haven’t lost in 17 games, there is no reason we can’t be confident going into it.

“My dad and everyone growing up in London where he was brought up ended up supporting Tottenham and he dragged me along. The more you play the less you focus on them and focus on my career. But going there Sunday is a big thing for me.

“My first memories of Tottenham are Robbie Keane, Ledley King and Jermain Defoe. Ledley King was my main idol.

“I’ve never played at White Hart Lane, it will be a good experience for me.”

Cooper will be hoping for a happier outcome then last season, when he also played in the FA Cup at the last-eight stage.

He was sent off after pulling back Crystal Palace’s Yannick Bolasie to concede a late penalty which Yohan Cabaye converted to break the deadlock at the Madejski Stadium. Fraizer Campbell added a second to end the Royals’ hopes of a trip to Wembley.

“These things happen in football in my position,” he said. “I’m over the moon to be involved in another quarter-final a year later.

“There is no pressure on us. We can just do our best and show people what we are capable of.”

Cooper also got his marching orders in Millwall’s victory over reigning Premier League champions Leicester last month.

Lions boss Neil Harris felt he was unlucky to see yellow for a challenge on Foxes keeper Ron-Robert Zieler as he tried to collect the ball. He was off six minutes into the second half after sliding into Ahmed Musa.

“I was a bit disappointed with the first yellow,” said Cooper. “The second one was a bit silly but I’ve got to move on from it now.

“Obviously I was gutted to leave the boys on the pitch. I had a shower, then went and sat in the kit-room to watch it on TV – when Shaun [Cummings] put the ball in we were all buzzing about the lads completing the job.”

The challenge facing Cooper this weekend is to frustrate one-time Lions loanee Harry Kane.

A rookie striker during his 2012 stint at The Den, he is now a leading light in the domestic game and an England international.

It could see Cooper do something new – swap shirts with an opposing player.

“I’ve never really thought about doing it before with someone,” he said. “It’s never been my ambition. We’ll see what happens after this game.

“In my opinion it is the toughest test you can get in this country – I don’t think you will play against too many better teams than Tottenham, the way they are playing at the moment. But that is what you want to do – test yourself.”

“The best I’ve faced up until now is Romelu Lukaku, when we played Everton in the FA Cup last season. You’ve just got to be confident – they are not superhuman people. There are top players out there who are going to do magical things at certain times. You’ve got to try and do your best to stop them.”

One of Millwall’s strengths has been their prowess from set-pieces – particularly corner kicks.

Cooper and Byron Webster are both difficult to stop as they attack the ball – the former has headed in two goals since joining the Lions in mid-January.

When you consider that Tottenham were vulnerable from set-plays against Wycombe Wanderers and Everton in recent months, it could be Millwall’s best chance of scoring.

Cooper said: “First of all we’ve got to get a set-piece! We feel we can score goals from them against any team – why not Tottenham?”

The young centre-back had featured just seven times for Reading this season – four of those in cup competitions – before he was brought to The Den.

Cooper has quickly struck up a relationship with Byron Webster, a no-nonsense backline helping Millwall keep nine clean sheets before Ben Reeves’ stopped them extending that sequence with a thumping long-distance strike for Milton Keynes last weekend.

“The gaffer said at half-time that conceding one goal in 10 games is not going to bother him – it’s results that are needed.

“We are going to let some in, we won’t go forever without conceding. Maybe that one on Sunday boosts us to keep more clean sheets and win more games.”