Will Millwall stick with their favoured 4-4-2 formation at Tottenham Hotspur? Neil Harris admits getting balance right is vital

Neil Harris is weighing up whether to go with the bold decision to play two strikers up top in Sunday’s big tie at White Hart Lane.

Millwall have been 4-4-2 under their highly-rated boss – who won February’s manager of the month award in League One.

Frontmen Steve Morison and Lee Gregory have 29 goals between them this season – the latter just one behind on 14 after his double against Milton Keynes.

But Tottenham tend to play a 4-2-3-1 system.

Harris said: “You certainly have to consider playing a different formation away to Spurs – paying a certain amount of respect to their ability or individuals – but sometimes you’re better to stick to what you know and have a right go.

“You’ve got to get that balance right, to let Spurs worry about us to a certain extent. But there is plenty of footage of them to watch between now and the weekend.

“I’ve certainly got variety in my squad – a fit one which gives me options to be able to change the starting 11. I’ve been able to flip players like Aiden O’Brien and Fred Onyedinma in terms of positions.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of coming up with a gameplan to stifle Spurs, to make it difficult for them, and ensure we’re also an attacking threat.”

Tottenham lie second in the Premier League standings and have lost just twice in 17 matches in all competitions. They have won 12 of those, with Harris in the crowd for the latest success – 3-2 at home to Everton on Sunday.

“They’ve got a fantastically talented squad – 24 or 25 players who can all comfortably play in the top six sides in the Premier League,” he said.

“They have a good blend of youth and experience and a top, top number nine in the modern game in Harry Kane.

“There is a physical side to them which maybe goes unnoticed in the Premier League. They are big and aggressive in play – and without the ball as well.

“It’s about as difficult a task as we have faced. We expect that. You knock Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester out, where do you go next? The top four. It’s a huge task but one myself and my players are looking forward to.”