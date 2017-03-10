World premiere of Frankie Howerd play in his home town of Greenwich

Mercury weekly column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

This week marks the centenary of the birth of one of Greenwich’s most famous residents, and Britain’s most iconic comedians, Frankie Howerd. Francis Alick Howard, who later changed the spelling of his surname “to be different”, grew up living in Arbroath Road in Eltham and went to school at Shooters Hill Grammar School in Woolwich.

Having had the dream of an acting career apparently ruined when he failed an audition for RADA, Frankie began working as an entertainer while serving in the British army during World War II before beginning a professional career in 1946 in a touring show called For the Fun of It.

His radio debut came in early December the same year on the BBC’s Variety Bandbox, and in 1954 he made his screen debut opposite Petula Clark in The Runaway Bus, an immediate hit with a part specially written for him.

However, he is remembered best for his stand-up routines. A radical whose courage and innovation as a performer have too often been obscured by cosy nostalgia, he was this country’s first stand-up comedian to dispense with conventional punchlines and slick patter, instead crafting stumbling, surreal streams of insecurity, based on his sense of inadequacy, disappointment and sheer unsuitability to the very job of being a comedian. In his refusal to ‘do’ comedy like everyone else, he opened the door for other non-conformists like The Goons, Monty Python and later Eddie Izzard.

Last year I was lucky enough to drop in on a rehearsal for Howerd’s End, a new play about Howerd at the Bridge House Theatre in Penge. Written by Mark Farrelly the play explores the development of Howerd’s style of comedy through a series of flashbacks – from his first appearance on BBC radio to his final performances in the 1990s when he was reinvented as a cult godfather of stand-up.

As well as revisiting some of Howerd’s classic routines the play also shines an unflinching spotlight on the clandestine union which ran parallel to Frankie’s rollercoaster of a career, his extraordinary 35 year relationship with his lover, Dennis Heymer, a wine waiter Frankie met in 1958 at the Dorchester Hotel. He would go on to become Howerd’s manager but his existence was strictly guarded from the public, not least because for many years the relationship was illegal and the couple feared blackmail if anyone beyond their immediate circle found out.

Mixing stand-up, dialogue and monologue, and with the support of the Frankie Howerd Trust, Farrelly has taken the unusual decision to tell the story of Howerd’s life and career from Dennis’ point of view. The result honours an unforgettable and unique comic talent but is more than a tribute show, revealing the two men as they really were – insecure, passionate, lost and, of course, funny.

Knowing that Howerd’s centenary was coming up this year, and with our new studio theatre designed specifically to present new shows and new work, I have been working with producers Climar Productions (our co-producers on the national tour of the award-winning musical Thrill Me) to confirm Greenwich dates. As a result, the world premiere of Howerd’s End will now take place here at Greenwich Theatre in September before embarking on a London tour. Tickets will go on sale at Easter for what I hope will be just one of many events this year celebrating the work and the life of a performer who refused to follow the rules and who changed what was possible for generations of comedians to come.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre.