Greenwich council leader on making good business contacts with Taiwan

Councillor Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council

One of the Council’s most important priorities is driving forward our ambitious regeneration programme. There is much to look forward to as we transform the borough including the exciting plans to develop Charlton Riverside. We recently launched a formal consultation on the proposed mixed-use development which would help achieve our vision of unlocking Charlton’s potential by creating around 5,000 jobs, 7,500 homes, schools, open space and community health facilities. Regeneration boosts the future of the whole borough and we value the views of the surrounding community to help inform the plans so I encourage everyone to have their say.

Drop in sessions will be held at Royal Greenwich Trust School on Tuesday March 14 from 7pm to 9pm and New Charlton Community Centre on Wednesday March 22 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

We are proud to have been a fair trade borough for over a decade, helping to ensure better prices and decent working conditions for farmers and workers. Fairtrade Fortnight kicked off last week and the Royal Borough partnered with Global Fusion Music and Arts to host two free celebratory events at Charlton House on Saturday. Although Fairtrade Fortnight ends on Sunday, I urge residents to continue to buy fair trade products to help make a real difference to producers in developing countries.

A recent highlight for me was the Global Smart Cities Conference and Mayors’ Summit which took place in Taipei, Taiwan. I am very proud that the Royal Borough is leading the way worldwide with a growing international reputation for its work on smart city innovation so I was delighted to be invited to speak by both the British Government and the Taiwan Representation in London. It was a great chance to establish the borough as a global centre of excellence for Smart Cities, along with all the regeneration and economic benefits which that attracts. It was also an invaluable opportunity to find out more about the work being done in Taiwan and strengthen our ties going forward. My costs were met by the organisers of the Summit which was sponsored by the City of Taipei. Good contacts were made with three leading cities in Taiwan which hopefully will result in new business and investment opportunities between Greenwich and Taiwan and new opportunities for our companies.

Council Tax bills will be arriving through your doors later this week. As mentioned in my last column, upfront savings last year have kept budgets stable, protecting the services you care about. The Council Tax rise, as encouraged by the Government, will be used to absorb some of the unprecedented pressures caused by the social care crisis. We have produced an online Council Tax guide which provides further information and will be available on the Council website www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/counciltax later this week.

We have agreed our budgets in the coming year and will be spending on the areas you told us matter to you. It’s so important for us to receive a clear picture from you as to what your priorities are which is why we introduced the Better Together meetings. Last week we held the final session in this round of meetings in Abbey Wood. We were able to feedback that we have taken action following complaints about street cleaning and litter following the previous meeting last year, including displaying prominent new banners in Plumstead High Street to discourage fly-tipping.

But we recognise that there is still more to do. That is why we are recruiting more Street Services supervisors, investing in more resources for enforcement and delivering eye-catching anti-littering signs across the borough. We’re also working closely with our Environment Champions and community groups on litter-picks and took part in the national Great British Spring Clean event last weekend.

Thank you to everyone who has attended and taken part in our Better Together sessions – and I look forward to hearing from even more of you at future events.

People can also share their views on the vision for Charlton by emailing masterplan@royalgreenwich.gov.uk visiting www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/haveyoursay or sending a letter to Regeneration Team, Fifth Floor, The Woolwich Centre, 35 Wellington Street, Woolwich, SE18 6HQ.