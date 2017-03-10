Lewisham mayor Sir Steve Bullock to step down at next election

Lewisham mayor Sir Steve Bullock is to stand down, the South London Press can reveal.

The 64-year-old town hall chief, knighted by Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2007, has told Labour insiders he is to quit at the next election, in May of next year.

The former van driver’s decision was made as long ago as 2015, when he had to make a call on whether he would seek a fifth four-year term, which would have meant possibly staying in the post until 2022, when he would be 69.

So it has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding Lewisham’s backing for a £2billion 2,400-home regeneration of the land around Millwall’s ground, The Den by developers Renewal.

Mr Bullock said: “I am at the age where I should be thinking of doing something else.

“Also, local government is changing at a rate not seen for a long time, because of austerity. It is affecting everything the council does. That will accelerate. After 16 years leading an organisation, it becomes hard to be the agent of change. That is what drove me most of all.

“Lewisham needs someone with a fresh approach, fresh ideas. The best thing for the borough and the council was for me to say it is time to stand down and I made the decision about two years ago.

“And knowing that, I have taken a slightly lower profile to give other councillors more space to put themselves forward.

“I was asked if I want to stand again and said I did not. That has triggered a ballot process but the timetable is still being worked out.

“There is no connection to the inquiry into New Bermondsey. I hope it gets up and running soon.”

Internal Labour party documents obtained by the South London Press confirm details of a ballot to find a candidate for mayor to face an election in May next year.

The borough’s ruling group have known a contest would be staged since the middle of last year and there were plans at one stage to hold it before Christmas, but these were delayed to give possible candidates more time.

So far only three people have confirmed their candidacy, all members of the ruling Labour group – cabinet member for housing Cllr Damien Egan, overview and scrutiny committee chairman Cllr Alan Hall and Unison trade union national officer Cllr Paul Bell.

An email sent by three high profile women Labour MPs seeking more candidates said: “Steve Bullock is standing down as Mayor of Lewisham.

“This means that members in Lewisham will soon get the chance to choose who should be the Labour candidate for Mayor at the election in May 2018.

“We want to ensure the widest pool of people to select from, reflecting the make [sic] of Lewisham so if you are a woman or African-Caribbean, Asian and/or minority ethnic, we’d like to hear if you are interested in standing.

“If you want to make a contribution to your area, this is a fantastic opportunity.”

The letter lists training events, staged in January, to “find out more about the selection process. This will enable you to make up your mind.”

The sessions were led by Hackney deputy mayor Antoinette Bramble and the three authors of the letter, MPs Dawn Butler, Sarah Champion and Jess Philips.

Sir Steve’s retirement preceded the Renewal controversy, but fans will inevitably link the two.

The borough’s cabinet had agreed in principle to seize three pockets of land around the stadium using a compulsory purchase order.

But Sir Steve could not vote on any of the cabinet decisions concerning the development as he was a trustee and director of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation, set up to run part of the development – a £40m sports centre, Energise, designed as a home for the Millwall Community Trust and the club’s respected academy.

The Labour mayor last month quit his post as SCSF trustee. Lewisham ordered also an independent external inquiry into the charity’s funding last month.