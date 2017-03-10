Take the Pilgrim’s Way in your stride

A new guidebook by Leigh Hatts has just been published, called Walking The Pilgrims Way, writes Lionel Wright.

The Pilgrims’ Way has two routes. One begins at Winchester, another at Southwark.

Both end at Canterbury Cathedral, and Kent offers several opportunities to move between the London and Winchester branches.

Winchester was the capital of Anglo-Saxon England. Meanwhile the Priory of St Mary near London Bridge, which later became Southwark Cathedral, fell under the Winchester Diocese.

Debate continues on Southwark Cathedral’s origins. Leigh Hatts argues Winchester bishop Saint Swithun (of 40 rainy days legend) founded a Saxon convent in Southwark which developed into the Priory. Several bishops had palaces in the area, but the largest was Winchester Palace.

On December 29, 1170 six knights from the court of King Henry II burst into Canterbury Cathedral during Christmas Vespers and killed Archbishop Thomas Becket.

The king had made his friend Becket archbishop, expecting crown would thereby control church.

Instead Thomas gave his loyalty to the organisation he led. King Henry then uttered the fateful words “Who shall rid me of this troublesome priest?”

Three years after his death Thomas Becket was made a saint.

By then pilgrimages to his tomb at Canterbury Cathedral had already begun. An elaborate shrine to Thomas was built, decorated with expensive stones.

This helped the church generate substantial income from legions of pilgrims. Some came from devotion, while others made the journey seeking spiritual benefit or healing.

Southwark’s Priory of St Mary rededicated its hospital to St Thomas. Later, the coming of the railway resulted in the hospital moving to Waterloo.

Soon after Thomas was canonised, work began on a new London Bridge. This included a chapel to St Thomas, which became a stop for pilgrims on the road to Canterbury. This was one of numerous places of worship dedicated to the saint constructed across Europe.

St Thomas’s tomb at Canterbury Cathedral became the second most important shrine in Christendom, after apostle Saint James the Great in Spain.

In the 1530s, the Reformation of Henry VIII led to the closure of the bridge chapel, the destruction of St Thomas’s tomb and shrine, and a ban on pilgrimage.

Southwark history is connected with Becket’s sainthood through Geoffrey Chaucer’s 14th century poem The Canterbury Tales.

This opens at The Tabard Inn in what is now known as Borough High Street, but was then called Long Southwark. Founded as an ecclesiastical hostelry by Winchester’s Hyde Abbey, the Tabard was the leading pilgrims’ inn in Long Southwark.

A tabard was a sleeveless coat or jacket, open at the sides, with a square collar and winged shoulders. When worn in battle by aristocrats, the garment bore a coat of arms embroidered on the front to identify the wearer.

Altogether there were three Tabard Inns – some of which were also named Talbot Inn after a

hunting dog. The first two were wooden L-shaped structures with galleries and pillars, set back from the street in Talbot Yard. Today, the yard houses the offices of NHS contractors.

After the second old inn was demolished in 1875, a Victorian public house called Old Tabard opened at the corner of the street.

The pub closed in 1961, but the building still stands. Look up and you can see the balustrades the architect incorporated in front of window balconies as a reference to the galleries of the old Tabard Inns.

Walking The Pilgrims Way is attractively produced, with many illustrations. It will easily fit in a pocket or small bag.

Each stage of the walk begins with an itinerary planner and overview, followed by directions and information boxes on associated places and people. The pages are laid out crisply on plain or coloured backgrounds, making the text easy to read.

Finally, excerpts of Ordnance Survey maps in various shapes flow between panels and across pages.

In a succinct 20-page introduction, Leigh Hatts traces the story of Thomas Becket and his sainthood, and how his reputation rose, fell and was revived down the centuries.

In the 20th century, films and books about Becket helped to promote the Way, including Nevill Coghill’s modern translation of The Canterbury Tales.

Leigh explains how The Pilgrims’ Way developed along much older trackways. He details the many historical figures linked to the route, including St Swithun, St Thomas More and Blessed Oscar Romero, the Archbishop of San Salvador who suffered the same fate as Becket at the hands of a Government death squad in 1977.

On a lighter note, the figure of novelist Jane Austen pops up frequently along The Pilgrims Way, together with her numerous male relatives who ministered as curates along its length.

The author doesn’t use this phrase, but the Way’s two branches could be described as new old routes.

There have been countless Becket pilgrims, but the name Pilgrims’ Way is fairly recent. It seems to have arisen in the Victorian-Edwardian period, following books such as Hilaire Belloc’s The Old Road and Julia Cartwright’s The Pilgrims’ Way from Winchester to Canterbury.

At the same time, there’s no definitive route for the Way. Leigh Hatts takes a pragmatic approach, balancing his awareness of known and debated stretches at each stage against practical considerations such as traffic.

Anyone interested in doing the walk could read the book’s 200 pages to help prepare, then set out and dip into the book again en route.

Enterprising walkers may want to stride a whole branch in one go. However it’s perfectly acceptable to walk the Way in stages.

A pilgrim passport is available at the cathedral shops in Southwark, Winchester and Rochester. A walker can ask churches, pubs and hostels to stamp this as they proceed through the stops.

Produce a fully stamped passport at the end, and Canterbury Cathedral will waive its admission charge. Which after 85 or 136 miles is fair enough.

Walking The Pilgrims’ Way by Leigh Hatts is available at bookshops including the Southwark Cathedral shop.Go to

http://www.cicerone.co.uk/product/detail.cfm/book/777/title/the-pilgrims–way#.WL6geW_yiUk

Lionel Wright is a member of the Rotherhithe and Bermondsey Local History Society and is a City of London Guide and freelance journalist.