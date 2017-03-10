Eight -year-old child from a refugee camp displays his picture at Battersea’s Affordable Art Fair

A painting by an eight-year-old child in a refugee camp will be shown alongside new work by celebrated artists in support of Barnardo’s, charity partner at this year’s Affordable Art Fair in London’s Battersea Park.

The picture, by an Iraqi Kurdish boy called Mohammad, is believed to be inspired by the Kurdish flag, reflecting the theme of ‘I am’ that runs through the work that Barnardo’s hopes to sell through the event to help vulnerable children, young people and families.

It was donated by the artist Elaine Jones, who travelled to the refugee camp in Dunkirk, northern France, one year ago to run creative workshops and was struck by the strong sense of identity and attachment that the young refugees expressed for their homelands. Mohammad and his family are now known to be happily settled in a city in the UK.

The Bristol-based artist’s partner, fellow painter Andrew Hood, has donated a painting of his own, which will be on sale at the Barnardo’s stand along with work donated by other renowned artists including prints by photographic artists David Stewart and Ellie Davies, limited edition posters by graphic artist Anthony Burrill, playful sculptural pieces by Volker Kühn and Jacob Crivello, paintings by Brendon Mogg, Rachael Read and Philip Raskin, a picture by portrait photographer Cambridge Jones and a new sketch by fashion designer Bruce Oldfield OBE, Honorary Vice President of the children’s charity.

All funds raised through the sale of the artwork – and through ticket sales to a Charity Private View evening on March 8 – will support Barnardo’s use of art as a therapeutic technique, helping children and young people deal with a wide range of issues by engaging in the creative process.

The display will also feature drawings and paintings created for a competition on the theme of ‘I am’ by children who are supported by Barnardo’s services, or whose schools have a strong connection to the charity, with the winners revealed during the Charity Private View. Barnardo’s is also planning a self-portrait workshop using mirrors to explore the theme of ‘I am’.

Representatives from the children’s charity will give an informal talk about engaging children and young people through art as part of the Sunday Sofa Sessions at the Affordable Art Fair, at 1pm on March 12.

Lynn Gradwell, Director of Barnardo’s in London, said: “Art is a powerful tool that can help deepen a child’s understanding of their own situation and circumstances. We can assume that eight-year-old Mohammad experienced a difficult and frightening journey to the refugee camp, yet his painting suggests pride in his identity and a sense of hope for the future.

“I’m so grateful to all the artists and designers who have generously donated their work, and to the Affordable Art Fair for making Barnardo’s its charity partner. The funds raised through the event will make a real difference to our work with vulnerable children and young people across the UK, including child refugees. I hope anyone with an interest in art will consider coming along to show their support.”

Elaine Jones said: “We gave the children in the camp some paints and encouraged them to express themselves, and it was clear they all had a really strong sense of home and of who they were. At first they were withdrawn, but gradually they started to get involved in what we were doing, and we could see they were just looking for kindness and some sense of hope and stability.”

Bruce Oldfield OBE, Honorary Vice President for Barnardo’s, said: “It’s wonderful that art lovers who visit this year’s fair will be able to find out how the creative process can be used to support vulnerable children, young people and families, and I’m delighted to contribute a new sketch to help fund more of this kind of important work.”

Will Ramsay, Founder of the Affordable Art Fair, said: “Our principle has always been that art should be available to everyone and enjoyed by all, and I can think of no better way to demonstrate this than through our partnership with Barnardo’s who have an art therapy programme. I’d encourage everyone with an interest in art to buy tickets to the Private View and help more children and young people discover the joys and benefits of art from an early age.”

To buy tickets for the Charity Private View please click here.

Each Private View ticket costs £25 and entitles one person to attend the Charity Private View from 5.30pm-9.30pm on Wednesday, March 8, including a complimentary drink. Tickets can also be used on any other day of the exhibition, which runs from March 9-12.