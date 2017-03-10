Duo close to Charlton return – and an update on forgotten man Ahmed Kashi

Friday, March 10, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Harry Lennon, Charlton Athletic.

Harry Lennon and Jake Forster-Caskey are both close to first-team returns for Charlton.

Centre-back Lennon has missed a big chunk of the campaign with a number of injuries while Forster-Caskey is working his way back from a hamstring strain.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson said: “Harry was back running on Wednesday and Jake Forster-Caskey was out on the grass running. They are not to far away.

“Nicky Ajose is injured and was with us so he could get some treatment.”

Ahmed Kashi has become a forgotten man after Achilles injuries have sidelined him for almost two seasons.

“He is over in the Middle-East doing the final aspects of his training – he could be fit to return by the end of March,” said Robinson.

“But we don’t know in some ways the severity of the injury because there are so many problams that go with it, psychologically I don’t know where he is at.

“We haven’t touched base. He’s doing what he’s got to do. I’ve heard a lot of positives things about him. I remember that incredible goal he scored against Peterborough.”

