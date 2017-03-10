Friday, March 10, 2017
Injury news Millwall v Tottenham: Lions have one injury doubt for FA Cup tie

By Richard Cawley -
MIllwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer

Jordan Archer is Millwall’s only injury doubt for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lions number one has been missing since the fifth-round win over Leicester City with a quad injury, with Tom King deputising.

Striker Steve Morison and on-loan Wolves winger Jed Wallace both returned in the 2-1 win over Milton Keynes last weekend.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “Everyone has trained this week. The only worry is Jordan at the moment.

“It is a bit of a long shot whether he is back fit. Bury might be more realistic for us.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

