Injury news Millwall v Tottenham: Lions have one injury doubt for FA Cup tie

Jordan Archer is Millwall’s only injury doubt for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lions number one has been missing since the fifth-round win over Leicester City with a quad injury, with Tom King deputising.

Striker Steve Morison and on-loan Wolves winger Jed Wallace both returned in the 2-1 win over Milton Keynes last weekend.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “Everyone has trained this week. The only worry is Jordan at the moment.

“It is a bit of a long shot whether he is back fit. Bury might be more realistic for us.”