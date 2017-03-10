‘Help catch those who done this to Jamel’

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Clapham, , that left the 17-year-old victim in a permanent vegetative state have returned to the scene to appeal for information and witnesses.

Jamel Boyce was stabbed in Triangle Place, SW4 at around 19:00hrs on the evening of Friday October 14, 2016. He remains in hospital and extremely unlikely to make any significant recovery.

Officers are now particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or called 999 in the aftermath as they may hold information vital to the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Graves of Lambeth CID, who is leading the investigation, has returned to the scene nearly six-months on and re-traced Jamel’s movements before the tragic incident.

He said: “On October 14, 2016, a teenager had his future ripped away from him. He was brutally stabbed following what we believe was a minor argument.

“Jamel was left fighting for his life and now only a fraction of his brain is functioning, barely enough to keep his heart beating. He is not conscious, he can’t walk, he can’t speak and is extremely unlikely to make any significant recovery.

“We need your help. Jamel’s condition is not improving and he will never have any quality of life. His family’s grief after losing the boy they knew is immeasurable.

“If you called 999 initially or you thought your information wasn’t significant, call us now; every bit of information is vital. Contact us today and help bring the people who did this to justice.

“From speaking to witnesses, it appears that the incident would have appeared innocuous at first glance and people may not have realised he had been stabbed.

“We know Jamel was involved in an altercation involving four other males adjacent to Sainsbury’s car park in Triangle Place. Members of the public often use this route to access the supermarket and it may be that people have witnessed what appeared to be a minor scuffle and dismissed it as a trivial event.

“Our enquiries have also established that Jamel was with a group of people in McDonald’s in Clapham High Street at around 15:00hrs earlier on 14 October. It appears there was a dispute involving this group and it is vital that anyone who was there and who can shed light on what happened comes forward and speak to us.”

The investigation was launched after police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 19:10hrs on Friday, October 14, to reports that 17-year-old Jamel had been stabbed in Triangle Place, SW4.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found the teenager with stab wounds to the chest and leg.

It is understood that the group involved fled the scene on foot in the direction of Nelson’s Row, Clapham Park Road or Clapham High Street.

Jamel, who was studying business at St Francis Xavier College in Clapham, was taken to a south London hospital and has since been transfered to specialist long-term care facility.

In mid-October 2016, four males were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed pending further enquires to a date in early-April. They are three 17-year-old boys [C, E, F] and a 16-year-old boy [D].

Two 20-year-old men [A and B] and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested and later released with no further action.

Detectives are releasing a CCTV image showing a man leaving the Sainsbury’s supermarket, who may be a significant witness. Officers are urging this man to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information or anyone who recognises the individual in the image is asked to contact Lambeth CID on 07785 774447 or 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.