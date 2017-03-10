Tottenham’s Harry Kane was “desperate” to improve during hit Millwall loan spell

Harry Kane will be looking to cause damage to Millwall on Sunday – but the Tottenham striker’s 2012 loan to the Lions was pivotal in keeping them in the Championship.

The England international, 23, was still finding his feet in men’s football when he joined the South Londoners on loan in January, scoring nine times in 26 starts for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Millwall won five of their last seven to finish 16th in the standings, a point ahead of Crystal Palace.

Lions legend Paul Robinson said: “He had a real hunger to score goals. He’d want to train every day – even if you’d played on a Saturday and Monday was quite a light session. He was desperate to work on his game.

“He loved scoring goals. All the top strikers have it. Neil Harris had it. He seemed mature beyond his years. Him and Andy Keogh struck up such a good partnership at the end of the season, we went on a really good run and it kept us up.

“I’d be lying if I said I saw him

taking it to the level he is at now. But I always thought he would have a very, very good career. It’s down to hard work, it’s a real credit to him.

“Kenny was a really good coach but young players had to earn their place in the team, even though they were coming from a bigger club they weren’t guaranteed to start playing. Some worked out, some didn’t. Harry was one that did.”

Kane had previously had a temporary stint with Leyton Orient before making the same short-term switch to Millwall at 18.

He told the South London Press at the time: “I didn’t have any preconceptions when I came here. All that was in my mind was to get a club, play some games and make progress. I have loved being here.

“I have had my mum, dad, brother and girlfriend all come to watch me at a few games. They all like it down there.

“They watch me all the time and enjoy the experience of being down at The Den. It is a very friendly club. The fans have been great to me and to them and hopefully that can continue. I want to be able to help the club stay up this season to pay them back.”

Jackett picked Kane’s winner at Portsmouth on April 10 as the turning point of Millwall’s season.

“It was a key goal at a crucial time and the start of us getting a run together. It helped haul us away from one of the relegated sides and nearer our target.”