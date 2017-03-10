Key Charlton defender may be back for Sheffield United clash

Jason Pearce could be available for Charlton’s game at Sheffield United next weekend.

The 29-year-old centre-back, right, has been missing with a groin injury since December 10 but resumed first-team training a week ago.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson said: “He worked with us on Monday and was in for training on his own on Tuesday.

“Hopefully he will play 60 minutes for the under-23s on Sunday and then have a full week, featuring for them again in a game next week. After that he should be ready for selection.”

But right-back Chris Solly is out with a calf injury. He has completed a three-game ban for his red card against Oxford and could have featured in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

“He actually got a kick which was sore before he got sent off,” said Robinson. “He had tightness in it. When he started to run it flared up. It’s been scanned as a grade one calf problem which is two to three weeks out.”

Charlton have extra doubts for tomorrow’s visit of Walsall. Josh Magennis went off with a hamstring injury in midweek while Lee Novak was complaining of calf soreness.

“If you see the distance he covered on Tuesday it was one of the highest this season,” said Robinson. “He’s had a couple of twinges, we’re hoping it is just cramp from trying to carry on.

“It was our ninth game in this ridiculous period – we’re the most injury-hit squad in the league. To have eight or nine out is crazy at this time of the year.

“I know the fans were disappointed with some aspects of the second half but I don’t think the players had anything physically in their bodies to give.

“When Scunthorpe scored the fact we fought back and got a winner shows the right mentality.”