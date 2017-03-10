Reading defender gives little away about long-term future – but reveals Millwall target

On-loan Millwall defender Jake Cooper is remaining coy on his own long-term future.

Last season the Reading centre-back was on the recruitment radar of then Palace boss Alan Pardew – who was in the market for a young defender to develop – and his loan with Millwall has seen him play nine times in under two months.

“I’ve got another year on my contract with Reading. I’m hoping to do really well here this season and see where it takes me next season.

“It is difficult for me to say too much before that.

“I want to get promotion with this club and do well in the FA Cup. At the moment I am loving every minute.”