Millwall trio all running risk of two-game ban going into FA Cup game against Tottenham

Ben Thompson, Byron Webster and Shaun Williams all need to avoid a booking at Tottenham – or they will be hit with a two-match suspension.

The Millwall trio are on nine cautions for the campaign and collecting a 10th at White Hart Lane will see them serve a ban, sitting out next Saturday’s home game against Bury and the trip to Rochdale on March 21. But after this weekend the disciplinary slate is wiped clean.

Thompson was handed his ninth booking this season in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Milton Keynes. The tough-tackling midfielder had gone six matches without a booking – good going considering the role he plays in winning possession for Neil Harris’ side.