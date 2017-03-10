Disruption on Central line after train derails at White City

Chaos broke out on London’s busiest tube line today after an engineering train derailed.

The train came off the Central line at White City at about 5am, but nobody was injured.

Commuter services were severely disrupted, with no service between Ealing Broadway and Marble Arch in the morning.

Passengers were advised to use other routes while staff dealt with the empty train.

A spokesman for Transport for London said: “We have currently got no service between Ealing Broadway and Marble Arch on the Central line.

“It was due to one carriage of an engineering train derailing at White City, and it occurred outside of operating hours.

“Obviously we want to apologise for the disruption. We are working to resume services as quickly as possible, and there will be a full investigation into the incident.

“I believe it was just one set of wheels that came off the tracks on one carriage.

“And it was an engineering train, not a passenger train. And nobody was injured.

“It was early this morning, about 5 o’clock.”