Former Charlton striker scores second hat-trick in two games as Greenwich Borough beat South Park

Charlie MacDonald celebrated his second hat-trick in two games as Greenwich Borough swept to a 4-0 win at South Park on Wednesday night.

The Borough made no changes to the starting line-up that beat Carshalton on Saturday, as Peter Sweeney returned to the bench for the first time following the birth of his son at the weekend.

The Borough’s first chance of the game came through Stefan Wright, who picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and his sweetly struck effort was tipped over the bar by Charlton.

The away side did take the lead eight minutes later, when MacDonald raced through the box and cut the ball back to Mohamed Eisa who mis-controlled the ball and watched it bounce in.

Eisa then returned the favour in the 62nd minute as he cut the ball across the box to MacDonald, and he bundled it home to claim his first goal of the match.

His second goal in the 75th minute came as Liam MacDevitt raced down the right and sent a ball across the box, the ball landing at the feet of Stefan Wright who smashed his effort straight off MacDonald who was more than happy to claim it!

He had the chance to complete his hat-trick after he was brought down in the box by the keeper, and he cooly sent the keeper the wrong way to celebrate his second treble in two games, making him the Borough’s league top scorer with 18 goals.

Greenwich had the chance to make it 5-0 in the dying moments of the game as Eisa’s cross found the head of Lewwis Spence a few yards from goal, but he couldn’t get over the ball and he headed over.

The win makes it five on a trot for Greenwich Borough and opens up a gap of eight points over sixth-placed Carshalton heading into another top of the table clash against fellow play-off hopefuls Corinthian Casuals on Saturday.