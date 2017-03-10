Friday, March 10, 2017
Millwall boss Neil Harris wins Manager of the Month award – and reveals the secrets behind success

By Richard Cawley -
Neil Harris of Millwall wins the Sky Bet EFL League One Manager of the Month award - Mandatory by-line: Patrick Khachfe/JMP - 08/03/17 - FOOTBALL - Millwall FC Training Ground - Bromley, England - Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has won the League One Manager of the Month award for February.

He was selected ahead of Michael Appleton (Oxford), Lee Clark (Bury) and John Sheridan (Oldham).

Harris told the South London Press: “I’m really pleased. Obviously I’m delighted with the run we’ve been on – this is justification for our results and performances. Not just for February, but before Christmas. It reflects on the whole club and staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

“It is a group ethos which has kept us progressing.

“Last year I was close to getting it. We had so many good results at the end of the season – we’d win three, draw one and lose one – but there would always be someone who won four games.

“Sometimes you’re just happy ticking along under the radar. But when accolades come along  they are because success is attached to it.”

There is often talk of the award being a jinx. Not that Harris – who has been in charge of the Lions for two years on Sunday – believes in that.

“So many times it doesn’t happen that a team starts losing – but that doesn’t get a mention. How many people said a good cup run would be a distraction from our league form?

“We’ve bucked that trend. Our exploits in the FA Cup have followed on from

league victories.

“We also showed in the Checkatrade Trophy last season when we reached the Southern Area final that it did not affect our league form.”

