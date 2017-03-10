How do Charlton end their injury problems? Karl Robinson has the answer

Karl Robinson reckons he has the answer to Charlton’s injury woes – the toughest pre-season the players have had in years.

The Addicks have had this season and the last campaign hampered by a heavy injury list.

And when asked how to fix it, Robinson said: “A proper pre-season. The hardest pre-season they have had in many years. A baseline fitness test before they leave, so we know exactly where they are at. That’s the biggest aspect of it.

“You want the players returning to pre-season so they are excited about returning. It’s about training over the summer like athletes and coming back as athletes. They’ll come back two weeks before anybody else.”