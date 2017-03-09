Dame Judy Dench becomes Patron of Shakespeare in the Squares as they announce new tour

Dame Judy Dench has become the Patron of the Shakespeare in the Squares company ahead of their 2017 tour.

Following the company’s successful inaugural production of Much Ado About Nothing in summer 2016, which was performed to sell-out audiences in nine squares across London, the not-for-profit touring theatre company has chosen to perform the classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet for their 2017 season.

The productions are tailored to the individual garden squares, and the company works with the garden committees and other local organisations to create a unique community celebration around the play. The company aims to provide a showcase for talented young theatre practitioners and to introduce audiences to the stars of the future.

Shakespeare in the Squares’ new production of Romeo and Juliet, the most youthful, full-blooded and sexually charged of all Shakespeare’s tragedies, is situated in 1950s Naples. Full of paeans to the speed of young love, the rashness of quick violence and the heat of the summer, it is an exploration of the generational divide between the young and old, and the devastating consequences of blindly inherited feuds.

New patron Dame Judi Dench said, “When I first heard about Shakespeare in the Squares, my instant reaction was, ‘That is a marvellous idea; why hasn’t anyone done it before? ’ To take William Shakespeare, whose timeless plays always have something important to say about the human condition, into idyllic gardens and other iconic spaces, offers a great opportunity to engage new and non-traditional audiences of all ages. It also provides talented young practitioners with a showcase to display their skills at an early stage in their careers, and the Company ’ s aim to do this is to be hugely welcomed. I am delighted to support this imaginative and ambitious initiative and hope that it will quickly spread far-and-wide.”

Romeo and Juliet begins performances on 21st June and runs through until 13th July. The full list of performances are listed below and you can find more details on the website http://www.shakespeareinthesquares.co.uk/

Wednesday 21st June Leinster Square, W2

Thursday 22nd June St James’s Gardens, W11

Friday 23rd June Elgin & Arundel Gardens, W11

Saturday 24th June Queen’s Park, NW6

Tuesday 27th June Norland Square, W11 (press night)

Wednesday 28th June Bedford Square Festival, WC1

Saturday 1st July Norfolk Square Gardens, W2

Tuesday 4th July St James’s Square, SW1

Wednesday 5th July Connaught Square, W2

Friday 7th July Warrington Crescent, W9

Saturday 8th July Little Wormwood Scrubs, W10

Wednesday 12 th July Ladbroke Square, W11

Thursday 13 th July Cleveland Square, W2