The Diana Award teams up with West End hit musical Kinky Boots to promote National Kindness Day

It’s almost 20 years since the death of Princess Diana and to remember her values of kindness as the anniversary approaches, The Diana Award has announced they will be partnering the UK’s huge hearted stage hit Kinky Boots for National Kindness Day which takes place on Friday 31 March 2017.

A new microsite has been launched to encourage the nation to get involved – www.diana- award.org.uk/kindnessday. The Diana Award is looking to inspire and harness 20,000 tangible acts of kindness throughout 2017, which will be logged on this new microsite.

National Kindness Day has been created by The Diana Award, the charity legacy to Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to change the world. Now in its third year, The Diana Award is encouraging people, from across the UK, to do something kind for someone else in remembrance of Princess Diana to celebrate her values of compassion, kindness and service to others, irrespective of their culture, race or background.

In the lead-up to National Kindness Day, a special gala performance of the Olivier award winning Kinky Boots will be held on Wednesday 29 March at the Adelphi Theatre in aid of The Diana Award. The money raised will go towards their successful peer-to-peer anti-bullying programme, which empowers young people to tackle bullying in their schools and communities.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award said: “Our partnership with Kinky Boots for Kindness Day is the perfect fit for The Diana Award. The show is a musical celebration of understanding, acceptance, compassion and kindness and our collective responsibility for the wellbeing of others. Which fits very much with our themes of compassion, kindness and service, for this 20th anniversary year in memory of Princess Diana. We urge everyone to get involved in Kindness Day on 31 March”

Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, Producers of Kinky Boots said: “We are delighted that Kinky Boots is partnering with National Kindness Day and The Diana Award. This great cause speaks to the very heart of what Kinky Boots is about: love and acceptance. We hope that by working with The Diana Award we can help spread the word that you can truly change the world when you change your mind.”

Kinky Boots strutted into the Adelphi Theatre in 2015 and after winning an abundance of accolades, including the Olivier Award for Best Musical, the show continues to envelope audiences in its world of colourful creativity.

With the current political landscape, its message of acceptance gives a timely reminder to those feeling bereft of hope, that there is still a world where those classed as different are celebrated rather than vilified, while the message to ‘Just be, who you want to be’ chimes loud and clear.

Based on the 2005 British film, which was inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who after inheriting a shoe factory from his father, forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola. The pair embarks on a project to produce a line of bespoke fashion footwear, which will make them industry forerunners and ultimately save the business.

To get involved and for more information on National Kindness Day inspired by Princess Diana’s legacy, please visit: www.diana-award.org.uk/kindnessday