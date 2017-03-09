Affordable Art Fair opens up in Battersea Park

Affordable Art Fair opened its doors in Battersea Park today (Thursday), with four days of workshops and sessions that will explore the benefits of art when it comes to tranquillity, mindfulness and mental well being.

Open until Sunday 12th March, it will host meditation classes, lessons on how to take more ‘mindful’ pictures and relaxing hand massages surrounded by peaceful artworks.

Championing up and coming artists, Platform Projects will include a unique video installation from Jonathan Hillson, where stacked TVs will show parts of the human body creating one giant image – inspired by Da Vinci’s depiction of the modern man.

A unique exhibition run by the fair’s charity partner, Barnardo’s, will also sell artwork by a young Iraqi Kurdish refugee called Mohammad – inspired by the Kurdish flag and reflecting his strong sense of identity and attachment to his homeland. The piece was donated by the artist Elaine Jones, who travelled to a refugee camp in France one year ago to run creative workshops.

A world map created out of painted gravel, by artist Dolly Kershaw, will also be placed at the front entrance. Guests will be to walk across it in the coming days and create a ‘merged world’ without borders as the weekend progresses.

An immersive light sculpture called ‘Flown’ will also be unveiled by artists Esther Rolinson and Sean Clark. Made of hundreds of illuminated LEDs which will light up an immersive installation to create a cloud-like effect – its colours will change to adapt to factors such as temperature and people in the room. Esther has built 25 pieces a day for the last 70 days so there’ll be a full 800 individual pieces on the giant structure.

Artist Lisa Traxler will debut Paperscapes – a giant installation of over a thousand A4 images stitched together inspired by the old ‘Dazzle Camouflage’ used in the first World War and made in her own studio which is the site of a WWII Radar Bunker.

Sam Gare, Director of Affordable Art Fair Battersea, said: “Whether you’re already using art for wellbeing or looking for something new and inspiring – there’s no doubt art can have a huge impact on our daily lives when it comes to finding inner calm. This weekend’s artists and creative partners can all draw on the positive impact art has had on their lives.”

Many artists will have drawn on their own experience of using art as a therapy tool – including artist Zac Greening who began his career as a means of therapy to cope with the loss of his father, and Sally Buchanan who left her busy job as a GP of 25 years to explore the links between art and wellbeing.

The Affordable Art Fair has revolutionised and democratised the art market with its accessible approach, bringing art under £6,000 to its three UK locations: Battersea Park, Hampstead Heath, and Bristol – all complemented by a new e-commerce platform launched earlier this year.

For tickets and further information, visit: affordableartfair.com/fairs/battersea-spring