Preview: Samantha Barks and Arthur Darvill to join the London Musical Theatre Orchestra at the Palladium

Samantha Barks and Arthur Darvill are among the stars to join the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) when it returns to the stage this weekend.

After the resounding success of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair (Cadogan Hall November 2016) and the sell out concert of Alan Menken & Lynn Ahrens’ A Christmas Carol (Lyceum Theatre, December 2016), the 30-strong London Musical Theatre Orchestra will take to the London Palladium stage on 12th March to present the UK premiere of Jason Robert Brown and Andrew Bergman’s hit Broadway musical, Honeymoon in Vegas.

Under the baton of its first guest conductor, the show’s composer Jason Robert Brown, the concert will honour the stylish and swinging score of Honeymoon in Vegas, which marks another, much anticipated UK Premiere for the orchestra.

Based on the hit 1992 film starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nicholas Cage, Honeymoon in Vegas tells the story of mild-mannered Brooklynite, Jack, who haunted by the fear of a promise to his dying mother never to get married, avoids proposing to his new girlfriend Betsy. He finally summons the nerve and takes Betsy to Las Vegas only to have his plans compromised by a dashing gambler with an eye for luxury and Jack’s new fiancée.

Samantha Barks is best known for playing Éponine in Les Miserables and was a finalist in the BBC talent search for a new, unknown lead to play Nancy in a West End revival of the British musical Oliver!

Arthur Darrell is best known for playing Rory Williams, one of the Eleventh Doctor’s companions in the television series Doctor Who, and as Rev. Paul Coates in Broadchurch.

The concert will also feature Maxwell Caulfield, Nicholas Colicos, Simon Lipkin and Rosemary Ashe.

Honeymoon in Vegas has a book by Andrew Bergman and score by Tony-Award winning Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Songs For A New World, The Last Five Years and The Bridges of Madison County). The show ran on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre and this concert will see it performed in London for the very first time.

Jason Robert Brown said:

“Honeymoon in Vegas is the show I always aspired to write. All of these sounds – the swing, the samba, the disco, the boogie, the rock’n’roll – make up what I hear in my head when I think of what a ‘Broadway musical’ should be. I’m so gratified to have actually written it, and thrilled to get a chance – finally! – to present it in London. And to know that the music will be brought to life by the sterling musicians of the LMTO and a glorious cast is such a delight and a privilege. I’ve had so many sensational experiences in the British theater that it feels like coming home. I cannot wait to get started!”

In keeping with the long term aim of the LMTO, the fully orchestrated concerts aims to not only make orchestral performances accessible to brand new audiences, but also to bring the exciting repertoire of musical theatre to a more classical audience.

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra will perform Honeymoon in Vegas at the London Palladium on 12th March. For further information and tickets you can visit the website http://rutlive.co.uk/event/honeymoon-in-vegas/