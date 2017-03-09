Fans raise thousands for “warm, big-hearted” rugby player who died on the pitch on Saturday

Rugby fans have raised £15,000 in little more than two days for the family of a much-loved team member who died playing the game he loved last weekend.

Shawnton de Four, 33, from Wimbledon, who was playing for Old Emanuel Rugby Club‘s 2nd XV at Rosslyn Park, in Putney, leaves a wife and four-month-old twins.

The engineer collapsed whilst playing as a prop and, despite heroic efforts from the first aiders, ambulances medics and the doctors and nurses at the hospital, died later that evening at St George’s Hospital, Tooting.

Club members are now trying to raise £20,000 for the family after his sudden death with a justgiving page which says: “The club is raising funds for the twin’s future education. Please dig deep and give generously. All donations go to his family.”

And already three quarters of the target total has been raised – £15,000.

Club chairman Penny McCarthy said: “It is amazing how much has been raised. From the minute it happened, we began to get calls from phonecalls from other clubs to find out what had happened.

“It was a real outpouring of grief and love for Shawnton – and people asking what they could do to help. People have been offering everything from cooking for the family to babysitting.

“Shawnton was young and his twins are young. Suzie will need a lot of help.

“But he was also a lovely guy – a big bear of a guy who was always smiling and laughing.

“There was no obvious clash of heads at the game. He was given heart massage and a defibrillator. We are very proud of the medics, because they were there very quickly. They tried, the ambulance crew tried and so did St George’s staff but they could not get him back.”

One former team-mate, Ben Anderson, said: “RIP big man! Pleasure to play with you.”

Another one, James Pickles, said: “Devastating news to hear of such an utterly decent, warm and big hearted man to have been taken so soon. Always smiling and it was a huge pleasure to play and tour with you. RIP brother..”

James Cope added: “Shawnton – what a legend. I have very fond memories of playing with you at OE. You were always larger than life both on and off the field. We will be here for your family no matter what.

Owen and Hannah Ellis said: “Words cannot express the sense of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. I will miss you my friend and feel privileged I was able to play alongside you.”

And Oliver Watson said: “ hell of a rugby player, a hell of a man. Front row union forever.”

Club secretary Jonathan Eaton said on the club’s website: “It is with great sadness that the club has to announce the death of Shawnton de Four, who collapsed whilst playing rugby on Saturday March 4. He was an important part of the Old Emanuel family and played for the 1st and 2nd XV. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family.”

The club was formerly attached to Emanuel School, Battersea Rise, Clapham, but is now based at Blagdons Sports Ground, Beverley Way, New Malden.