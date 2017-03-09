Review: Highly amusing and infinitely intriguing: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at the Old Vic Theatre

There’s something hugely appealing about a double act; two halves of a whole acting as the yin to the other’s yang and perfectly balanced in order to appeal to all aspects of our inner being.

Morcombe and Wise, Laurel and Hardy, French and Saunders and even Bert and Ernie have all delivered delightful binary comedy performances and ensured the nation’s continued fascination with ‘Buy one get one free’ entertainers.

50 years ago the National Theatre produced a new play by an unknown playwright, at its then home The Old Vic. The play was called Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, a play, which introduced the world to a beloved duo-think a Shakespearean style Ant and Dec-and catapulted its writer, Tom Stoppard to international stardom.

Half a century later the tragicomedy returns to the famed Waterloo venue and still packs a punch, with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paired up with Lovesick’s Joshua Maguire in David Leveaux’s production, which brings an innovative brilliance to Stoppard’s scholarly and droll wordplay, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The much-loved play, which was first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, enlarges on the adventures of two minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

While pondering the monotony of life, the couple acts as confused commentators on the periphery of the epic events affecting the major players in Hamlet, but never truly settle on their roles either within the story or life itself.

Stoppard cleverly entwines his own witty dialogue into that of the Bard’s and with cameo appearances from leading charcters (including Luke Mullins as Hamlet), the duo is further pushed into a frustrated obscurity.

With lightning quick interplay and subtle exchanges they attempt to establish their purpose while careering down the inevitable helter-skelter towards death.

The striking contrasts between the pair-like a coin; one heads, one tails-is cleverly played upon within the opening scene.

Radcliffe’s stubbly, slender and worrisome Rosencrantz juxtaposes Maguire’s clean-shaven and sturdy Guildenstern, who is filled with an optimistic earthiness.

They are given light relief with the interruption of a travelling theatre troop, led by the seedy, yet charismatic David Haig, who imparts his worldly knowledge while creepily offering an interactive experience.

At times Haig threatens to steal the show, with a performance reminiscent of Jonny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, but the fast paced exchanges between Radcliffe and Maguire out flank the roguish stalwart and they each provide some scene stealing moments of their own.

Radcliffe is hugely watchable and proves why he is the A-list star, but at times both his stature and voice feel small on the cavernous stage.

Maguire on the other hand commands attention from beginning to end with a masterful display.

Highly amusing and infinitely intriguing, this is a welcome addition to London’s theatre scene this season.

If you can’t get down to the Old Vic before the show closes, you need not fear, as the production will hit movie screens worldwide on April 20th as part of the NT Live series.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead is playing at the Old Vic until 29th April. For more details you can visit the website http://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2017/rosencrantz-and-guildenstern/