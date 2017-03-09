Council gets White Ribbon for encouraging men to speak out about violence against women.

Lewisham council was honoured for its work to encourage male staff to speak out about violence against women and girls on International Women’s Day.

The authority was awarded White Ribbon status from the campaign which believes male violence can only be tackled by changing the attitudes of men and boys. Six male council workers have volunteered to become ambassadors to champion the cause to keep women safe in the workplace.

Councillor Janet Daby, the cabinet member for community safety, said: “We are delighted to be awarded White Ribbon Status. This accreditation on International Women’s Day reflects our commitment to treat everyone equally, respect difference, and foster healthy and open relationships.

“We are very clear that violence and abuse in any form is unacceptable. We work closely with the White Ribbon campaign, community groups and residents to tackle the causes of violence against women and girls and support those who are at risk or have been victims of harm. We encourage residents to be vigilant and play their part in making Lewisham a safe place for all.”

Chris Green OBE founded White Ribbon UK in 2005 and the charity is of the belief tackling violence against women and girls cannot be achieved without changing the attitudes of men and boys.

He said: “In the light of this growing problem we welcome and celebrate the commitment of Lewisham Council to becoming an accredited White Ribbon institution. We hope the council can be a pioneer in this issue and this will be the first of many workplace partnerships in the area.”

For information, support or advice visit www.lewisham.gov.uk/vawg.”