Tony Watt an unlikely hero for Charlton Athletic as fans finally have a home win to cheer

It’s a safe assumption that few of Charlton’s meagre crowd at The Valley on Tuesday evening would have nominated moody Tony Watt to take the Addicks’ vitally important 92nd-minute penalty against Scunthorpe United.

But with one-time spot-kick ace Johnnie Jackson clearly reluctant to shoulder the responsibility, it was the controversial Scot who stepped up and sought to seal a first win in nine games for beleaguered boss Karl Robinson.

Watt had replaced an understandably tiring Lee Novak with 10 minutes left in a game which might well have defined Charlton’s season.

Profligate in possession where Novak had been dutiful, the mercurial Glaswegian had not exactly distinguished himself.

But when Jorge Teixeira was wrestled to the turf as he attempted to convert Adam Chicksen’s dangerous free-kick, Watt left little doubt that he intended to be the dramatic matchwinner.

Ignoring the gamesmanship of several Irons, he coolly dispatched the penalty past Luke Daniels before proceeding to generously share the moment with hungry fans who hadn’t witnessed a home win since January 2.

An inevitable booking seemed a small price to pay for his appearance on the podium.

Watt’s late winner not only relieved the pressure mounting on Robinson but probably secured the points Charlton need to stay in League One. They still need five more, but that target should be attainable from the 12 league games remaining.

Survival will no doubt buy for the garrulous Scouser the time he needs to build a side capable of challenging for promotion next season. He will be required to put up or shut up, to put the club’s money where his mouth is. A summer of preparation is the least he deserves.

Jackson had been happy to move aside and allow Watt to hog the limelight but the Addicks’ redoubtable skipper had already done his bit.

Recalled by Robinson in a bid to reintroduce character into his floundering team, Jackson’s very presence, despite his ageing legs, had the desired effect.

Led at last from the front, his team-mates responded favourably. They began aggressively with Teixeira picking up Fredrik Ulvestad’s pass and volleying against the bar, then relied on goalkeeper Declan Rudd’s agility to keep out a 30-yard rocket from Jordan Clarke.

The visitors were edging on top when Paddy Madden fired Duane Holmes’ teasing cross into the sidenet but it was the inevitable Jackson who pegged them back just past the half hour.

Anticipating the flight of Ricky Holmes’ inswinging corner from the right, the astute veteran found the yard of space he required to volley right-footed past Daniels to give Charlton a rare first-half lead.

With Holmes boundlessly energetic, newly re-instated Ulvestad neatly constructive and Novak working diligently alongside Josh Magennis up front, Charlton were a different proposition from the soft-bellied patsies of recent weeks.

Anchored by Teixeira and outstanding youngsters Ezri Konsa and Joe Aribo, with Chicksen and Nathan Byrne resourceful full-backs alongside them, there was a new mood of resilience.

But the 58th minute departure of hamstring victim Magennis changed the dynamic. Preferring Andrew Crofts to the like-for-like introduction of Karlan Ahearne-Grant, Robinson’s defensive instincts handed the initiative to the visitors.

United’s own replacement of Holmes by Tom Hopper was telling. The newcomer’s low cross reached Madden at the far post where, from no more than two yards, the

prolific Irishman’s header seemed certain to score until Rudd miraculously turned it against a post.

Key tackles by Konsa on Hopper and Teixeira on Madden were needed as Charlton inexplicably panicked but Scunthorpe were in no mood to be denied.

Hopper made the difference, his soaring cross from the left tempting Rudd from his line to paw inconclusively clear.

With Teixeira pushed away from the loose ball, Kevin van Veen’s task in walking home the equaliser was simple.

Disorganised and suddenly legweary, the Addicks seemed set up for the kill.

Clarke’s low centre eluded the sliding Madden by inches and they were running on empty until, with the ball briefly in the visitors’ half, Crooks carelessly handled. Chicksen’s free-kick caused chaos and Teixeira was dumped unceremoniously to the ground by an unidentified offender.

All of which cleared the decks for Watt to upstage friend and foe alike with an unerring grasp of theatre. His victory-starved public, by that time, were ready to forgive him anything.