Tooting & Mitcham make it TWELVE wins in a row as club-record streak continues

Tooting & Mitcham made it 12 straight wins in Ryman League Division One South with a 5-3 victory at Three Bridges on Tuesday night.

The Terrors are six points clear at the top of the table and on a club-record streak of victories.

Frank Wilson’s side did not have it all their own way at Jubilee Field. Although Billy Dunn put them in front they were behind by the quarter-hour mark as Hakeem Adelakun and Steve Sargent responded.

But Chace O’Neill levelled on 30 minutes with Claudio Hoban once again putting the South Londoners in front.

Jordan Wilson twice converted from the penalty spot.

Wilson said: “The pitch was the worst I’ve ever seen – I don’t think any of my players had ever experienced it. I was surprised it was actually on.

“The level of consistency is incredible, whether we are home or away. I didn’t feel uncomfortable when we went behind because we had threatened before that and I knew we would threaten after.

“The game was turned around quite quickly and deservedly so. The overall scoreline fairly reflected how the whole game went.”

Tooting are six points ahead of Dorking Wanderers with eight matches to go.

“The players aren’t going into games thinking that’s 12 unbeaten – or whatever it was before,” said Wilson. “It is just a winning mentality. We’re enjoying the current run and it’s about seeing how long it can last. All we can do is beat the teams in front of us.”

Tooting are at Hastings United tomorrow before they continue their defence of the London Senior Cup when they take on Dulwich Hamlet at Champion Hill next Thursday in the quarter-finals.

“It has to be that date because of their schedule being so full,” said Wilson. “But that is two days before we face Walton Casuals at home, so it might change our outlook in terms of utilising players who have not had as much game time. The main emphasis is the league.”

Tooting have signed Doncaster Rovers defender Josh Barker on a short-term work experience deal. The 18-year-old has also had stays with Spalding United and Lincoln City. He was an unused substitute at Three Bridges.

Charlie ten-Grotenhuis has returned to Hampton & Richmond.