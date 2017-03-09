Thursday, March 9, 2017
Mason nets first Millwall Lionesses goal as they fight back for point at Aston Villa

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton celebrate Kit Graham's goal Charlton Althetic Women v Blackburn Ladies, FA Women's Premier League Cup Semi-Final, Sporting Club Thamesmead, 5 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Ellie Mason’s late goal saw Millwall Lionesses claim a point at Aston Villa last Sunday in the FA Women’s Super League Spring Series.

The substitute curled inside the post to cancel out the hosts opening the scoring in the first minute.

Quantrill made a fine point-blank save in the 67th minute to prevent Villa from moving further ahead.

Mason scored her first competitive goal for the Lionesses.

Millwall are at home to Brighton on Sunday at Fisher’s St Paul’s ground.

Charlton women won a thriller against Blackburn Rovers to reach the FAWPL Cup final on Sunday. Stef Simmons struck twice in extra-time as the Addicks edged home 4-3 to set up a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on May 7.

Shepherd misses from the penalty spot
Charlton Althetic Women v Blackburn Ladies, FA Women’s Premier League Cup Semi-Final, Sporting Club Thamesmead, 5 March 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Kit Graham put the South Londoners in front at the break and Gemma Shepherd made it 2-0 on 49 minutes, sweeping home Avilla Bergin’s cross. Shepherd missed a penalty and Rovers made the most of the let-off to bring the scores level shortly before the end of normal time.

A 35-yard strike by Simmons made it 3-2 and she then finished off a mazy run by Kit Graham.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

