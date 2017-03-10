Dulwich Hamlet boss could make signings after FA Trophy exit

Dulwich Hamlet saw their FA Trophy run come to an end on Tuesday night – with boss Gavin Rose still weighing up if they need new faces for the promotion run-in.

Rhys Browne’s brace in the opening 20 minutes saw Macclesfield progress to the semi-final of the FA Trophy, where they will face fellow Vanarama National side Tranmere Rovers over two legs.

Hamlet’s focus will now shift firmly back onto their Ryman League Premier Division campaign, they are nine points adrift of the play-offs but have five games in hand.

“We exceeded everyone’s expectations in the trophy,” said Rose. “We beat Whitehawk and then took two Conference National teams to replays, which is no mean feat. We’d played some really decent opposition before that. It’s a great achievement.”

Dulwich had trailed 2-0 early on to Macclesfield in the first tie but managed to turn that deficit around to force a replay.

“We started slowly again this time but were unable to recover. We didn’t get close enough to them and impose ourselves until we went 2-0 down.

“If the boys had the chance again I’m sure their approach would be slightly different. We still had a few chances to bring the scoreline back, but Tuesday wasn’t our day.

“The main thing has always been the league. Those teams above us have already got the points – and that is the hardest thing to get. At least it gives us the opportunity to see if we can eat up that gap.”

Dulwich have an injury doubt over former Crystal Palace centre-back Michael Chambers.

“He had a little knock and came back to play on Tuesday but then twisted his ankle. He finished the game but we don’t know how severe that will be going into this weekend. One or two may be sore because of their efforts in midweek. We’ll know more at the start of the weekend.”

Dulwich are still able to make signings until the end of March.

And Rose is not ruling out that he might add players as Hamlet look to make up ground with a congested fixture schedule.

“I’m going to have a meeting with my management team after this weekend – probably Monday,” said Rose.

“We’ll look and see where we could have issues or need an extra body. If we can do that we will try and act on it. We won’t just do it for the sake of it. There is always a budget requirement restriction that we have to adhere to.”

Dulwich made £7,000 from winning their third round trophy tie and making the last eight.