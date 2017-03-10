In-form Dons striker is out of contract in summer – and having best-ever scoring season

Tom Elliott is seeing double – and he couldn’t be happier about it.

The AFC Wimbledon striker, 26, is on 13 goals after hitting the net in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers.

It is easily his best haul since moving into the Football League – his previous high being eight for Cambridge United in the 2014-15 season – and over double the amount he got in League Two in the Dons’ play-off winning campaign.

“At the start of the season I just wanted to get double figures,” said Elliott. “I had that by January and I can just enjoy the second half of the season. I reached that milestone and I’m focusing on improving.

“I’ve built on last season, coming to a new club. I’m a big part of the team and there are still 11 games to come.

“The gaffer has made me a focal point this season – whether that is down the middle or me paired with Lyle [Taylor] or Dom [Poleon]. The gaffer has put that pressure on me.

“I’d like to say I have repaid him with my goal return this season. I’m enjoying the responsibility. They’ve worked hard on me over the summer and last season.

“The team works so hard it makes my job easier. I have to hold the ball up and put it in the net – it’s a simple job but that’s where the glory is.”

Elliott is the first to say that his style of play has evolved since he signed on a free transfer in July 2015.

“When I came from Cambridge I was a big targetman who didn’t really have to run hard. I had my back to the goal and got in the box. But the gaffer here saw a bit more in me. He wanted me to use my pace to run in behind and cause more trouble. It took me a while to get into it.

“In the second half of last season I started playing more matches, I kind of grew into that. It is little double movements around the box – making sure I can get on the end of a cross.

“They wanted me to be a mobile striker and do most things, rather than be one-dimensional.

“All the management team have helped with that. Neil Cox talks to me all the time and Simon Bassey is the attacking coach. Our fitness coach Jason Moriaty has had to get my strength and fitness up so that I can do more and more sprints in a game. Everyone does their own little bit.”

But Elliott’s emergence as one of the division’s dangermen could also make life more complicated for Wimbledon.

He is out of contract at the end of this season, his exploits likely to have attracted suitors.

“There are talks at the moment and we’ll just take it from there,” said

Elliott.

“I’m loving being at Wimbledon. I love the fans – playing in front of them every week. I’m really happy and comfortable here.

“The club has improved year in and year out. We’ve had an up-and-down season as we adjust to League One but I’m confident we’re going to end on a high.

“It’s just seeing what they come up with.

“I’ve learned a lot from Adebayo Akinfenwa and Lyle. I’ve grown up a lot. I was kind of in the middle when I signed – not a flier like Lyle. I’ve taken bits from both their games and made my own identity. The club turned me into a man.”

Looming on the horizon is Wimbledon’s first-ever home game against Milton Keynes – whose owner Pete Winkelman brutally moved away from South London.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson – MK’s boss for a number of years – got a hugely hostile reception recently at Kingsmeadow. Tuesday is likely to be even more vitriolic.

Elliott fends off the question just like he does opposition centre-backs.

“We’ve got to focus on Saturday first against Northampton. We’ll get that out the way and then focus on Tuesday. It is the best way to go about it.”