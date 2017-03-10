BIG INTERVIEW: ‘Older models are hitting top of the market’

The posters that plaster billboards all over London are supposed to sell us a life that we dream of leading – and it is usually the younger generation that represents the ideal when it comes to marketing big brands.

But according to new research, it is the more mature faces that are now in high demand.

Helen Illes, founder of Mayfair modelling company MOT Models, says it is the baby boomer generation – those between the ages of 50 and 70 – who have the true spending power.

And businesses are missing a trick if they don’t cash in on their financial muscle.

“The post-war generation continues to explore exciting activities and wants to dress with style. Younger generations are struggling to make ends meet,” she explains.

“Due to this we are experiencing a shift with big brands who are looking for real life characters with true life skills.

“These models must reflect the customers and showcase the brand’s sophisticated qualities. Advertisers need individuals who won’t be eclipsed by big brands.”

A recent report by the Institute of Customer Service found that almost two thirds of UK business leaders focus their efforts on tapping into the younger market.

But Helen believes this bias means organisations are missing out on a big chunk of the “silver pound” economy.

In a bid to burrow into the growing market, MOT has launched a “retro” division, lining up internationally-renowned models to become the face of classic brands.

Over the last few months, older MOT models have appeared in photo shoots for Jaguar, Fat Face and Marks & Spencer.

Maturing stars are even featuring in campaigns for products designed to offer a more youthful look – Natasha Clancy, 39, has been used to sell OLAY, while Anna Moody, 42, promotes Activia yoghurt

“Baby boomers are experiencing photoshop fatigue,” Helen adds.

“They’re interested in seeing characters with laughter lines rather than unrealistic, bland, over-edited features. They require someone with a strong presence and a genuine smile to capture their attention.”

It is the start of a global trend, Helen says, with Helen Mirren recently becoming the brand ambassador for L’Oreal at 71, Jan de Villeneuve, at 72, dominating London Fashion Week, and Cecilia Chancellor making a modelling comeback at the age of 50.

The over 40s of previous generations instinctively behaved like older people with a set uniform of perms and pearls, Helen adds. But this is no longer the case.

“The post-war generation have changed the whole of society wherever they hit with positivity at their heart,” she says.

“A perfect example is Joanna Lumley, who recently turned 70 and continues to be a style icon.

“The model industry reflects society and economic trends. Television, films and adverts for big ticket items are today geared towards the older demographic.

“Mature models represent the values of having fun, looking good and enjoying life at a time when previous generations would have slowed down.

“Our retro models are full of the life experiences, passion and positivity that is required by luxury brands – something younger models simply can’t emulate.”