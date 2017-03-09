Kevin Pietersen will have a Blast with Surrey this summer

Kevin Pietersen has re-signed to play for Surrey in this summer’s Natwest T20 Blast.

The 36-year-old is a master of the short format of cricket and his first match for the South Londoners will be against Essex Eagles at The Kia Oval on July 19.

Pietersen first signed for Surrey in 2010 and has recently earned lucrative paydays plying his trade in the Australian Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining Surrey again,” said Pietersen. “I’ve missed playing here at home and it’s going to be a special feeling walking out at The Kia Oval again.

“We’ve got some seriously talented guys in our team and I’m very confident we can achieve something really special this season.

“I’ve had some great times at this club and ground over the years; it’s a special place with top people, and I’m looking forward to once again being part of it.”

Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “Re-signing KP is a massive boost to the club and the NatWest T20 Blast competition.

“To have a player of his undoubted calibre available to us will add strength and experience to our squad and I’m sure all our fans will enjoy seeing him back playing in England again.

“His work ethic and appetite for success are infectious and our squad have always enjoyed having him around the dressing room and performing out in the middle.”

Pietersen’s 355 not out against Leicestershire at the Kia Oval in 2015 came just two runs short of breaking Bobby Abel’s hundred-year-old record for the highest ever individual score for Surrey.